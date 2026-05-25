King Bestows Medals On Jordanian Institutions, Individuals On 80Th Independence Day

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday bestowed Royal medals on Jordanian institutions and individuals on the occasion of Jordan's 80th Independence Day, in recognition of their distinguished achievements and contributions to Jordan's progress and modernisation.

The ceremony, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, was attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem, Princess Salma, and Princess Rajwa, as well as a number of Royal family members, and senior officials and officers, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty bestowed the Order of Al Istiqlal (Independence) of the First Degree on the national football team, in recognition of their qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the first time in the team's history, and for finishing as runners-up in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, as well as for embodying national pride and igniting national spirit among Jordanians.

The King bestowed the Order of Al Istiqlal (Independence) of the First Degree on Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, an initiative of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, in recognition of its role in providing a support system for young adult orphans across all governorates of the Kingdom after they age out of care homes upon reaching the age of 18, to enable them to complete their education and build their future.

His Majesty also bestowed the Order of Al Istiqlal (Independence) of the First Degree on the Association of Banks in Jordan, in recognition of its role in advancing the banking sector and promoting financial stability, and for its contributions to supporting vital sectors in Jordan through corporate social responsibility.

The King bestowed the Order of Al Istiqlal (Independence) of the First Degree on Muhannad Hijazi in recognition of his role in strengthening the system of good governance, establishing standards of integrity, and safeguarding public funds, and for his contribution to the adoption and development of a comprehensive national strategy for integrity and the fight against corruption.

His Majesty also bestowed the Order of Al Istiqlal (Independence) of the First Degree on the Speaking Eco-School project at Al Rajaa School for the Deaf, affiliated with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), in recognition of its role in empowering deaf students to develop skills and actively participate in environmental sustainability activities.

The King bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the First Degree on the secretary-general of the General Iftaa Department, Zaid Al Kilani, in recognition of his role in promoting the values and principles of Islam, moderation, and balance through his television and radio programmes, and through his work at the General Iftaa Department and the Board of Iftaa, Islamic Studies and Research.

His Majesty also bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the First Degree on author Hazza Barari, in recognition of his literary and theatrical contributions, which have stood out over the decades and influenced the cultural scene both locally and across the Arab world.

The King bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the First Degree on Father Yousef Francis Yassa, in recognition of his humanitarian and social work in caring for orphans and serving the parish and shrine of Our Lady of the Mountain in Ajloun.

His Majesty bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the First Degree on the Jordan Relief Campaign, in recognition of its active community-led role in providing relief and shelter assistance to Gaza, and for implementing humanitarian initiatives in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

The King bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on architect Ammar Khammash, in recognition of his distinguished career as an architect, painter, and designer, and his efforts to highlight Jordan's urban identity and preserve national heritage.

His Majesty also bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on Sahar Aloul, in recognition of her role, through the Raya Foundation, to promote women's economic participation by expanding welfare policies that support women and families in the workplace.

The King bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on journalist Jomana Karadsheh, in recognition of her distinguished career in media, during which she covered wars, disasters, and humanitarian issues in conflict zones and crisis areas around the world for more than twenty years.

His Majesty also bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on Amjad Masad, in recognition of his pioneering role on the global stage in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, and for his contributions to supporting Jordanian start-ups and empowering young talent in software development.

The King bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on pianist and conductor Karim Saeed, in recognition of his artistic contributions and efforts to enrich Jordan's music scene, and for representing the Kingdom on the world's most prestigious stages.

His Majesty also bestowed the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Order for Distinction of the Second Degree on athlete Mohammad Al Jafari, in recognition of his outstanding achievements on the world stage in karate, and his winning of several gold medals at international competitions.