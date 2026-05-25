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Karen Hands

Karen Hands


2026-05-25 06:35:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries, University of the Sunshine Coast
Profile Articles

Karen researches cultural policy and careers in the arts and creative industries sectors.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
  • 2025–present Senior lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
Education
  • 2015 Griffith University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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