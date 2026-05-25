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Karen Hands
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries, University of the Sunshine Coast
Karen researches cultural policy and careers in the arts and creative industries sectors.Experience
- –present Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast 2025–present Senior lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
- 2015 Griffith University, PhD
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