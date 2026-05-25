Ukraine Returns Four More Children From Russian-Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another four children have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. They are two boys and two girls aged between 6 and 17," the statement said.

According to Prokudin, the return operation was carried out as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine.

Lubinets: Authorities hold negotiations on humanitarian evacuation from occupied parts of Kherson region

He added that the children are now safe and receiving the necessary support.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that 2,126 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia have so far been brought home thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA