Delhi, Mumbai On IMD's Heatwave Alert As Sweltering Heats Grips Multiple States Mercury Peaks At 47.6°C

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department issued red alert for multiple states, including Telangana, Odisha, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. As must on India grapples with sweltering heat, these states are likely to witness 'severe' heatwave conditions today. The weather office also warned of heatwave conditions in other states and has issued an orange and yellow alert for them.

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are on orange alert on 26 May. Maharashtra's Brahmapuri recorded one of the highest maximum temperatures of 47.6°C across India on Monday. With both Delhi and Mumbai on yellow heatwave alert, IMD in its latest weather bulletin dated 25 May stated, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over Central & Northwest India during next 4-5 days; East & adjoining Peninsular India during next 3-4 days."

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Safety tips to avoid heatstroke:

Drink plenty of water Avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours Wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes Avoid strenuous outdoor activities Keep ORS, fruits and fluids handy Take extra care of children, elderly and pets Stay updated with local weather conditions and advisories

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Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of the following states:

Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi till 28 May with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets over Punjab on 26 and 27 May; Haryana and Delhi during till 27 May. Uttar Pradesh during till 28 May with severe heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Uttar Pradesh until tomorrow. Rajasthan till 30 May with severe heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan till 28 May. Madhya Pradesh till 29 May; with severe heat wave conditions very likely in isolated/some pockets over East Madhya Pradesh until 28 May. Vidarbha till 29 May; with severe heat wave conditions until 28 May. Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until 28 May Odisha until 29 May. Jharkhand till tomorrow Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow Uttarakhand until 27 May.

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Furthermore, hot and humid weather conditions are likely over Saurashtra and Kutch till 28 May; Konkan and Goa on 26 May; Gangetic West Bengal till 27 May; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till 29 May.

Warm Night conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana on 26th; and Vidarbha, Odisha till 27 May, IMD added.

When to expect relief from heatwave conditions?

According to the weather agency, heatwave conditions are expected to abate from 29 May onwards, but Rajasthan may continue to reel under heatwave for a longer period.“Reduction in maximum temperatures and abatement of heatwave conditions are likely from 29th May onwards across Central & adjoining northern Peninsular, East and Northwest India, except some parts of Rajasthan,” IMD's press release states.

Over progress of Southwest Monsoon IMD said,“Isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Northeast India during next 6-7 days and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3days.”

Delhi weather today

Predicting mainly clear sky, IMD stated,“Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail during 26th to 27th May. Warm night conditions likely during 25th and 26th May. No large change in maximum temperatures till 27th May 2026 and fall by 7-8°C thereafter.”