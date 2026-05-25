LPG Cylinder Rates On May 26: Here's How Much Domestic And Commercial Gas Costs In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG ) prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Monday, May 26, even as petrol, diesel and CNG prices have risen sharply over the past 10 days amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

According to the latest rates issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs), a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai.

The decision to hold cooking gas prices steady comes despite continued volatility in global crude oil and LPG markets, driven by fears of supply disruptions linked to escalating tensions in West Asia.

International LPG benchmark prices have fluctuated in recent weeks, particularly due to concerns around shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor.

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However, the cost of commercial LPG has increased, as the price of the 19-kg LPG cylinders rose by over ₹900 last month. The prices have largely remained stable after that.

Reports suggest that state-run oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, are absorbing part of the losses on domestic LPG sales as global prices rise.

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LPG prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.

Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

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The Centre has said its immediate focus is to secure the return of Indian ships stranded in the Gulf region before deploying more vessels to load fuel cargo.

“Our priority is to get all our ships out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said earlier, according to a previous LiveMint report.

He added that India would send vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz again“whenever the situation becomes conducive.”

According to Mangal, 13 Indian-flagged vessels and one Indian-owned vessel remain stranded on the western side of the Strait.

He also said that 13 vessels carrying energy cargoes most of them loaded with LPG have successfully transited out of the Strait since its effective closure following the conflict.