Tajikistan Records Strong Growth In Trade With Non-CIS Nations
Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that trade with non-CIS countries amounted to $430.4 million in March, reflecting a 13% year-on-year decline.
In March, exports to non-CIS countries totaled $130.3 million, increasing by 7.7% compared to the same month of the previous year, while imports decreased by 16.9% to $300.1 million.--
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