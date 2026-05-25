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Tajikistan Records Strong Growth In Trade With Non-CIS Nations

Tajikistan Records Strong Growth In Trade With Non-CIS Nations


2026-05-25 09:06:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 26. Tajikistan's trade turnover with non-CIS countries reached $1.41 billion in the period from January to March 2026, representing a 14.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that trade with non-CIS countries amounted to $430.4 million in March, reflecting a 13% year-on-year decline.

In March, exports to non-CIS countries totaled $130.3 million, increasing by 7.7% compared to the same month of the previous year, while imports decreased by 16.9% to $300.1 million.

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