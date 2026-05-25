Delhi-NCR CNG Prices Jump Again, Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Increase

CNG prices in Delhi-NCR have been increased by ₹2 per kilogram, taking the new rate to ₹83.09 per kg from Tuesday morning. The hike comes after recent petrol and diesel price increases and is being linked to rising fuel costs amid global crisis.

People in Delhi and the NCR region are set to face another rise in fuel expenses as CNG prices have been increased by ₹2 per kilogram from 6 am onwards. With the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹83.09 per kg.

The hike comes shortly after increases in petrol and diesel prices, adding more pressure on household and travel budgets. Reports suggest the rise is linked to increasing domestic costs caused by the ongoing global oil and gas crisis. Auto drivers, cab operators and daily commuters are expected to feel the biggest impact of the latest fuel price increase.

CNG prices in Delhi-NCR have now been increased for the third time in recent days. With the latest Rs 2 per kilogram hike, the total increase in CNG prices has reached ₹6 per kg in just 12 days. After petrol and diesel became more expensive, CNG is also putting extra pressure on the budgets of common people and daily commuters across the region.

The latest increase is expected to hit commercial vehicle drivers the hardest, as CNG is widely used in autos, taxis, school vans and private cars across Delhi-NCR. Auto-rickshaw drivers say repeated price hikes are reducing their daily earnings and making it difficult to manage expenses. Auto and taxi unions have also warned that rising fuel costs could lead to higher passenger fares and transport charges in the coming days.