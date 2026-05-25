Qatar To Host Lebanon V Yemen AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier On June 4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee for Football Events (LOC) has announced that the Lebanon v Yemen AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will take place on June 4 at Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Originally scheduled for March 31, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon will now play their home match on neutral soil in Qatar, where they face Yemen's Al-Yaman as-Sa'eed in this decisive fixture jointly staged by the LOC and the Lebanese Football Association (LFA).

Starting May 31, fans in Qatar and across the region can purchase tickets for the much-anticipated qualifier at Upon purchase, tickets will be made immediately available on Road to Qatar, the official ticketing app for the match.

Grand Hamad Stadium will host Lebanon for the second time during their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, where they previously claimed a 2-0 win over Bhutan on October 9, 2025. The venue also most recently hosted Yemen in the FIFA Arab Cup Qualifier on November 26, 2025 that ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Comoros.

Lebanon and Yemen will meet for the second time in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, with their previous encounter on June 10, 2025 ending in a 0-0 draw. On June 4, both nations will vie for the final spot in Group E of the tournament, with the winner joining South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is set to take place in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027. Lebanon have made three appearances at the competition, as hosts in 2000, and qualifying in 2019 and at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The 2019 edition also marked Yemen's historic debut at the continental championship.

The Lebanon v Yemen qualifier is the latest in a series of high-profile international matches hosted by Qatar, showcasing the international football community's trust in its ability to deliver world-class sporting experiences.

Grand Hamad Stadium, with a capacity of 13,000, has hosted several international fixtures, including FIFA World Cup qualification matches. The stadium also served as the base camp for the Brazil national football team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and currently serves as home ground of Qatari club Al-Arabi SC.