Marza Hypermarket Brings Sweet Taste Of Summer With Mango Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Summer has turned sweeter in Qatar as Marza Hypermarket launched its much-awaited Mango Festival, offering customers an extraordinary collection of 60 varieties of fresh mangoes sourced by air from different regions.

The festival promises a colourful shopping experience filled with freshness, flavour, and joyful family moments, making it one of the season's most attractive food celebrations.

The Mango Festival, running from May 24-30, invites residents to enjoy premium-quality mangoes and a lively festive atmosphere at all participating branches.

Customers can explore a wide selection of juicy, aromatic mangoes while enjoying the vibrant spirit of togetherness the festival aims to promote.

The management said the event is designed to create memorable experiences for families and fruit lovers alike.

The festival is being held at Marza Hypermarket branches located in Hazm Al Markhiya, Ain Khaled, Bin Omran, Musherib, and Abu Hamour.

With attractive displays and fresh arrivals throughout the promotion period, the festival is expected to attract large crowds seeking the finest seasonal fruits and refreshing shopping experiences.

Management representatives including Marza Group director Gafoor Kandooth, J Mall director Sultan Jabor S T al-Kuwari, Marza Group general manager Haris Kader, Wathiqa Real Estate Trading and Contracting general manager Khalid Khalil Ibrahim Alshekhlee, buying manager Nisar Kappikandi, and marketing manager Hassan MP expressed their happiness in bringing the Mango Festival to customers across Qatar.

They welcomed the public to celebrate the season with Marza Hypermarket and enjoy the rich flavours of summer together.

Marza Hypermarket Mango Festival food celebrations