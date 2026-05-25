Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairman Urges Muslims To Avoid Open Qurbani On Eid-Ul-Adha
- Adha, urging community members to be mindful of the sentiments and concerns of the larger public and maintain communal harmony.Speaking to IANS, Raj said that while Eid
- Adha is a festival of happiness and devotion, celebrations should not cause inconvenience or distress to neighbours or members of other communities."I request all Islamic brothers not to perform Qurbani in open places on the occasion of Eid
- Adha so that the majority community is not inconvenienced. Every community should be respected," Raj said.
He noted that sacrifices carried out in public places can create discomfort for many residents, especially in densely populated areas where people from different communities live together.
"As the sacrifice is carried out in open spaces where many people live, and some among them are vegetarians. Some people even faint on hearing the sound of the animal while being sacrificed," he said.
Raj further appealed that blood from the sacrifice should not be spilt openly and suggested maintaining cleanliness and privacy during the rituals.
"Blood should not be spilt in the open. If the sacrifice has to be performed, then a pit should be dug, and the sacrifice carried out there, with the blood buried in it," he said.
He also advised people against recording or circulating videos of the sacrifice on social media.
"Videos of the sacrifice should not be made at all. This is a request to the Muslim community to keep the sentiments and concerns of the larger public in mind," Raj said.
Emphasising that Islam teaches compassion and sensitivity towards others, the state Waqf Board Chairman said festivals should strengthen harmony and not become a cause of discomfort.
"Islam also teaches that no one should be caused distress. Our festival is one of happiness, so neighbours should not feel troubled either," he added.His remarks come ahead of Eid
- Adha preparations across the country, with appeals for peaceful celebrations and adherence to civic responsibility being made by several community leaders.
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