Qatari Hajj Mission Holds Coordination Meeting With Scholars Accompanying Pilgrims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Sharia Unit of the Qatari Hajj Mission has convened a coordination meeting with religious scholars accompanying 18 Qatari Hajj campaigns ahead of this year's pilgrimage season.

The move was part of the preparations for this pilgrimage season in terms of Dawah and guidance aspects, as well as the combined efforts the mission undertakes to provide religious support to the pilgrims of Qatar while they perform rites.

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Being part of the strategic plan pursued by Qatar's Awqaf Ministry, the meeting focused on advancing the guidance services provided to pilgrims and strengthening their religious awareness.

Head of the Sharia Unit at the Qatari mission Sheikh Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Al Mahmoud, underscored the importance of the pivotal role undertaken by those scholars as the core pillar of strengthening the pilgrims' awareness and guiding them to correctly perform the rites consistently with the Sharia and Prophetic Sunnah.

This role, he noted, would promote the true meaning of discipline and righteousness when it comes to dealing with others in times of crowds and commutation between the Holy Sites.

Capitalizing on these blessed days matters more as pilgrims need to multiply good deeds through supplication and reading the Holy Qur'an, Al Mahmoud urged, suggesting that they should be escorted during their commutation in multiple Holy Sites to ensure they correctly perform these rites based on the proper Sharia guidance.

Al Mahmoud further recalled that members of the unit and those Sharia scholars flanking these campaigns will be ubiquitous onsite starting from today in Mina until standing at Mount Arafat and spending the night in Muzdalifa to provide fatwas and answer inquiries inside the tents.

He asserted that those scholars are mostly Qatari qualified individuals who are well-versed in Islamic science and Sharia who had been meticulously co-opted to engage in delivering religious lessons within an integrated program that promotes Sharia awareness.

The unit will operate in direct and constant coordination with the communication and support unit in unison to serve pilgrims 24/7, something that would help respond promptly to the emergency inquiries inside tents at the Holy Sites, Al Mahmoud assured.

In this regard, Al Mahmoud urged campaign operators to persistently collaborate with those scholars in facilitating their mission to have successful guidance programs, explaining that the tents had been equipped with all kinds of amenities.

The meeting delved into the contemporary jurisprudence matters and Sharia inquiries the unit received throughout the past days, and it was agreed to unify answers provided to pilgrims in pursuit of unifying the Sharia narrative.

In addition, the meeting touched on the mechanism of the pilgrims flocking through the trains of the Holy Sites, along with the criticality of assisting Qatar's pilgrims on the need to uphold the regulatory measures of commutation times.

What matters most is pilgrims' adherence to the instructions rendered by the Qatari Mission and the authoritative agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to expedite flocking and ensure their movement flow and safety amid the large crowds, the meeting underlined.

As the meeting wrapped up, HE Al Mahmoud affirmed that he is satisfied with the readiness level and the existing coordination among a variety of units of this mission and campaign operators.

HE stressed that what has been achieved demonstrates the State of Qatar's commitment, represented by Awqaf Ministry and the Mission, to providing top-notch Sharia care to pilgrims and ensuring they perform rites in a serene environment.