Madina Sadigova Wins Gold At Senior Karate Championships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani female karateka Madina Sadigova has won a gold medal at the 61st European Senior Karate Championships (EKF) in Frankfurt, Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

The athlete, competing in the 55 kg weight category, defeated all her opponents to reach the top of the podium.

With this achievement, Madina Sadigova has made history as the first Azerbaijani female karateka to become a senior European champion in Azerbaijan's karate history.

The 61st European Senior Karate Championships (EKF) concluded in Frankfurt, Germany, with Italy finishing at the top of the medal table.

The five-day tournament brought together 586 athletes from 50 countries.

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes a five-time World Champion, Rafael Aghayev, European Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi, and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad, and others.