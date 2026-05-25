Burglary Gang Linked To 18 Theft Cases Across Delhi-NCR Busted, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Delhi Police's South District has busted an inter-state burglary gang allegedly involved in 18 theft cases across Delhi-NCR, arresting three accused and recovering Rs 3.98 lakh in cash, 22 bundles of stolen copper wire, two vehicles and burglary tools, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Sonu (32), a resident of Khera in Shahdara; Arif (26), a resident of New Vikas Nagar in Loni, Uttar Pradesh; and Chand (30), also from New Vikas Nagar in Loni. Police said Sonu worked as a tempo driver, while Arif and Chand were employed as TSR drivers.

The arrests were made in connection with a burglary at an electric shop on IGNOU Road in Mehrauli on the intervening night of May 12 and 13. According to police, burglars broke open the shutter of the shop and stole bundles of copper wire along with cash kept inside.

An e-FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Mehrauli Police Station, following which a special team was formed under the leadership of SHO Mehrauli Inspector Ritesh Sharma and supervision of ACP Mehrauli Raghubir Singh.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and used technical surveillance, which revealed that the gang was using a Skoda Fabia fitted with fake number plates to carry out burglaries while concealing their identity.

Police first apprehended Sonu along with a Swift Dzire car. During the search, officers recovered stolen copper wire bundles and two iron rods allegedly used to break shop shutters.

Based on Sonu's disclosure, the police conducted further raids and arrested Arif and Chand. However, three other accused -- identified as Ayyub, Akbar and Ubais -- managed to escape. Police said raids are underway to arrest them.

Investigators also recovered Rs 3,98,915 in cash. Police said the Swift Dzire recovered during the operation had allegedly been purchased using money earned from selling stolen copper wire to scrap dealers.

According to officials, the gang primarily targeted electric shops during night hours, stealing copper wire bundles and cash. During the day, the accused maintained regular occupations to avoid suspicion and used vehicles with fake registration plates to transport stolen property.

Police said the gang's involvement has so far been established in 18 burglary cases across Delhi, Ghaziabad and adjoining NCR areas. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused and recover additional stolen property.