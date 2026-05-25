Rugby Africa Appoints Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa Executive Aïcha Diop As Chief Of Staff To The President

Rugby Africa ( ), the continental governing body for rugby union in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of former NBA Africa executive Aïcha Diop as Chief of Staff to the President.

In this strategic leadership role, Aïcha Diop will work and support Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa, Executive Board Member of World Rugby, and Chairman of World Rugby Regions-the body uniting the presidents of all six continental rugby associations: Rugby Europe, Asia Rugby, Rugby Americas North (RAN), Sudamérica Rugby, Oceania Rugby, and Rugby Africa. In his capacity, Mr Mensah operates at the intersection of continental and global sports governance, engaging with heads of state, ministers, and leaders of development finance institutions to advance the role of sport as an engine for economic growth and social development. These combined mandates place him among the most influential sports administrators in Africa.

A seasoned international executive, Aïcha brings over 18 years of experience across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, combining strategic leadership, operational execution, and high-level expertise in marketing, brand development, and audience growth. She has held senior roles at NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League, part of the team who launched the Basketball Africa League (BAL) where she led multi-market initiatives, coordinated cross-functional teams, and contributed to the growth and visibility of the organisation through impactful campaigns and programmes.

Her career also includes senior positions at IBM, where she managed regional initiatives across multiple African markets, aligning strategy with execution and supporting business growth. In addition, she has been involved in the delivery of major international sports and entertainment events, including Formula 1, UFC, and global football competitions, and broader sports ecosystem on the continent further strengthening her ability to operate in high-performance, international environments.

Aïcha holds a Master's degree in Sport&Lifestyle Management from Rome Business School, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Her combined academic and professional background provides a strong understanding of sports ecosystems, organisational dynamics, and audience engagement, supporting Rugby Africa's ambitions to expand its reach and impact across the continent.

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Aïcha Diop to Rugby Africa. Her exceptional track record, international exposure, and deep understanding of the sports and commercial landscape make her a remarkable addition to our leadership team. Attracting talent of this calibre reflects our ambition to elevate rugby across Africa and position Rugby Africa as a modern, high-performance organisation on the global stage.”

Aïcha Diop added:“It is a great honour to join Rugby Africa at such an exciting time for the sport across the continent. Under the leadership of President Herbert Mensah, Rugby Africa is playing an increasingly important role on both the African and global stage. The continued success of African rugby, exemplified by South Africa's Rugby World Cup victories in 1995, 2007, 2019, and most recently in 2023, reflects the immense potential of the continent. I look forward to contributing to this momentum, supporting the delivery of Rugby Africa's strategic priorities, and working alongside its stakeholders to further unlock the power of rugby as a driver of opportunity, unity, and sustainable development across Africa.”

In her role as Chief of Staff, Aïcha will work closely with the President to drive strategic initiatives, enhance coordination across member unions and stakeholders, and support the delivery of Rugby Africa's long-term vision, including the continued expansion of competitions, partnerships, and youth engagement across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media Contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Manager

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About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa ( ) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organises various competitions, including qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 40 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby has identified Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.