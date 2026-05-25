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Nagaland Lottery Result: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced! Check Complete Winners List Now

Nagaland Lottery Result: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced! Check Complete Winners List Now


2026-05-25 04:00:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Nagaland State Lotteries has announced the results of the Dear Rise Monday draw, featuring multiple prize categories ranging from the ₹1 Crore jackpot to smaller consolation and lower-tier prizes. 

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore 

The winning ticket for the top prize is: 95L 27587 

Consolation Prize: ₹1,000 

Tickets matching the last five digits of the first prize number (27587), excluding the main winning series, are eligible for the consolation prize of ₹1,000. 

2nd Prize: ₹10,000 

12378, 37979, 42574, 43384, 45083, 51899, 62361, 75777, 78986, 97504 

3rd Prize: ₹500 

0434, 2007, 2119, 2208, 5569, 6020, 6772, 7102, 7513, 7955 

4th Prize: ₹250 

1205, 2805, 2999, 3502, 4586, 5869, 5997, 8268, 8321, 9738 

5th Prize: ₹120 

0113, 1262, 3132, 3862, 4696, 5729, 5994, 6703, 7932, 8975, 0212, 1907, 3148, 3908, 4735, 5767, 6037, 6757, 7977, 8993, 0402, 1919, 3245, 3939, 5033, 5768, 6079, 6840, 8038, 9274, 0521, 2114, 3261, 4042, 5047, 5774, 6175, 7136, 8442, 9499, 0707, 2424, 3591, 4128, 5068, 5871, 6228, 7140, 8538, 9550, 0829, 2576, 3623, 4354, 5080, 5872, 6252, 7278, 8568, 9589, 0860, 2579, 3643, 4445, 5167, 5895, 6273, 7528, 8651, 9596, 0899, 2649, 3756, 4462, 5170, 5927, 6277, 8924, 9685, 0929, 2757, 3807, 4602, 5484, 5948, 6434, 7640, 8936, 9993 

About Nagaland State Lotteries 

Nagaland State Lotteries is a government-run lottery system that conducts regulated draws with multiple prize tiers and transparent result announcements.

Participants should verify their ticket numbers carefully and claim winnings through official channels within the prescribed time period.

MENAFN25052026007385015968ID1111163046



AsiaNet News

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