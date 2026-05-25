Nagaland Lottery Result: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced! Check Complete Winners List Now

The Nagaland State Lotteries has announced the results of the Dear Rise Monday draw, featuring multiple prize categories ranging from the ₹1 Crore jackpot to smaller consolation and lower-tier prizes.

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

The winning ticket for the top prize is: 95L 27587

Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

Tickets matching the last five digits of the first prize number (27587), excluding the main winning series, are eligible for the consolation prize of ₹1,000.

2nd Prize: ₹10,000

12378, 37979, 42574, 43384, 45083, 51899, 62361, 75777, 78986, 97504

3rd Prize: ₹500

0434, 2007, 2119, 2208, 5569, 6020, 6772, 7102, 7513, 7955

4th Prize: ₹250

1205, 2805, 2999, 3502, 4586, 5869, 5997, 8268, 8321, 9738

5th Prize: ₹120

0113, 1262, 3132, 3862, 4696, 5729, 5994, 6703, 7932, 8975, 0212, 1907, 3148, 3908, 4735, 5767, 6037, 6757, 7977, 8993, 0402, 1919, 3245, 3939, 5033, 5768, 6079, 6840, 8038, 9274, 0521, 2114, 3261, 4042, 5047, 5774, 6175, 7136, 8442, 9499, 0707, 2424, 3591, 4128, 5068, 5871, 6228, 7140, 8538, 9550, 0829, 2576, 3623, 4354, 5080, 5872, 6252, 7278, 8568, 9589, 0860, 2579, 3643, 4445, 5167, 5895, 6273, 7528, 8651, 9596, 0899, 2649, 3756, 4462, 5170, 5927, 6277, 8924, 9685, 0929, 2757, 3807, 4602, 5484, 5948, 6434, 7640, 8936, 9993

About Nagaland State Lotteries

Nagaland State Lotteries is a government-run lottery system that conducts regulated draws with multiple prize tiers and transparent result announcements.

Participants should verify their ticket numbers carefully and claim winnings through official channels within the prescribed time period.