Nagaland Lottery Result: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced! Check Complete Winners List Now
The Nagaland State Lotteries has announced the results of the Dear Rise Monday draw, featuring multiple prize categories ranging from the ₹1 Crore jackpot to smaller consolation and lower-tier prizes.
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore
The winning ticket for the top prize is: 95L 27587
Consolation Prize: ₹1,000
Tickets matching the last five digits of the first prize number (27587), excluding the main winning series, are eligible for the consolation prize of ₹1,000.
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
12378, 37979, 42574, 43384, 45083, 51899, 62361, 75777, 78986, 97504
3rd Prize: ₹500
0434, 2007, 2119, 2208, 5569, 6020, 6772, 7102, 7513, 7955
4th Prize: ₹250
1205, 2805, 2999, 3502, 4586, 5869, 5997, 8268, 8321, 9738
5th Prize: ₹120
0113, 1262, 3132, 3862, 4696, 5729, 5994, 6703, 7932, 8975, 0212, 1907, 3148, 3908, 4735, 5767, 6037, 6757, 7977, 8993, 0402, 1919, 3245, 3939, 5033, 5768, 6079, 6840, 8038, 9274, 0521, 2114, 3261, 4042, 5047, 5774, 6175, 7136, 8442, 9499, 0707, 2424, 3591, 4128, 5068, 5871, 6228, 7140, 8538, 9550, 0829, 2576, 3623, 4354, 5080, 5872, 6252, 7278, 8568, 9589, 0860, 2579, 3643, 4445, 5167, 5895, 6273, 7528, 8651, 9596, 0899, 2649, 3756, 4462, 5170, 5927, 6277, 8924, 9685, 0929, 2757, 3807, 4602, 5484, 5948, 6434, 7640, 8936, 9993
About Nagaland State Lotteries
Nagaland State Lotteries is a government-run lottery system that conducts regulated draws with multiple prize tiers and transparent result announcements.
Participants should verify their ticket numbers carefully and claim winnings through official channels within the prescribed time period.
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