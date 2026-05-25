Qatari Mission Reviews Final Preparations Ahead Of Hajj

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Head of the Qatar Hajj Mission H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim met with owners of Qatari Hajj campaigns (Hajj tour operators) to review readiness levels and operational plans ahead of the start of 2026 Hajj season, reaffirming that the comfort and safety of Qatari pilgrims remain a top national priority under the directives of the country's leadership.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the Qatar Hajj Mission, formed part of the final preparations for the annual pilgrimage season and focused on ensuring the highest levels of operational readiness before the commencement of Hajj rituals on the eighth of Dhul Hijjah.

During the meeting, Al Ghanem reviewed the preparedness of the licensed Hajj campaigns and their compliance with all organisational and service requirements.

The discussions also covered field arrangements in the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, where the Qatari Hajj Mission has completed the preparation of camps, facilities, and services designated for pilgrims from Qatar.

The minister noted that all camps and operational facilities had been inspected and handed over to campaign operators after verifying their safety standards and operational efficiency, with the aim of ensuring the highest levels of comfort, quality, and security for pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage journey.

Al Ghanim stressed that Qatar, guided by its wise leadership, places the well-being and safety of pilgrims at the forefront of its priorities. He said the Qatari Hajj Mission has mobilised all logistical, technical, medical, and religious resources to provide pilgrims with comprehensive services that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

He explained that the Ministry through the Qatar Hajj Mission, is implementing an integrated operational plan based on the highest organisational and service standards, in coordination with relevant authorities in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The minister emphasised that the ministry's broader strategic plan for Hajj and Umrah focuses on continuously improving services for Qatari pilgrims through enhanced institutional coordination, stronger operational readiness, and the adoption of best practices in organisation and service delivery.

He also underscored the importance of cooperation and teamwork among all supporting units of the Hajj Mission and Qatari campaign operators.