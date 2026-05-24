Azerbaijani Karate Athletes Win 9 Medals At European Championship
586 athletes from 50 countries took part in the competition held from May 20 to 24.
The European Championship proved successful for Azerbaijani karate athletes. Azerbaijani competitor Medina Sadigova won the gold medal in the women's under-55 kg category and made history as Azerbaijan's first female senior European champion under the WKF organization.
Another Azerbaijani representative, Irina Zaretska, claimed a bronze medal in the women's under-68 kg category.
Azerbaijani para-karate athletes Vidadi Khaligov, Farrukh Gaybaliyev, and Aysel Ahmadli also secured bronze medals at the European Championship.--
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