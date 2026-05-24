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Germany Weighs Larger Payments for Voluntary Return of Syrian Refugees
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community is examining a proposal that would offer Syrian refugees up to €8,000, or roughly $9,300, to voluntarily return to Syria.
The discussions come amid rising political pressure surrounding migration issues in Germany, where support for the Alternative for Germany party has reportedly continued to increase.
Germany became one of the primary destinations for Syrians fleeing conflict during the 2014–2015 migration crisis after former Chancellor Angela Merkel adopted an open-border migration approach.
According to reports, Interior Ministry figures from August 2025 showed that more than 951,000 Syrians were residing in Germany. Over half a million reportedly hold temporary residency permits connected to refugee or subsidiary protection status, while the number of people voluntarily returning to Syria has remained limited.
Roman Poseck, interior minister of the German state of Hesse, reportedly argued that even significantly higher payments to encourage voluntary returns could ultimately reduce long-term government spending.
He suggested that providing tens of thousands of euros per individual could still be more cost-effective than continuing to cover accommodation and related support expenses within Germany.
According to reports, the current voluntary return programme generally provides payments averaging around €1,000, or approximately $1,163.
The discussions come amid rising political pressure surrounding migration issues in Germany, where support for the Alternative for Germany party has reportedly continued to increase.
Germany became one of the primary destinations for Syrians fleeing conflict during the 2014–2015 migration crisis after former Chancellor Angela Merkel adopted an open-border migration approach.
According to reports, Interior Ministry figures from August 2025 showed that more than 951,000 Syrians were residing in Germany. Over half a million reportedly hold temporary residency permits connected to refugee or subsidiary protection status, while the number of people voluntarily returning to Syria has remained limited.
Roman Poseck, interior minister of the German state of Hesse, reportedly argued that even significantly higher payments to encourage voluntary returns could ultimately reduce long-term government spending.
He suggested that providing tens of thousands of euros per individual could still be more cost-effective than continuing to cover accommodation and related support expenses within Germany.
According to reports, the current voluntary return programme generally provides payments averaging around €1,000, or approximately $1,163.
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