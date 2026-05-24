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US Pushes for Greater Energy Sales to India Amid Regional Supply Concerns
(MENAFN) According to reports, the administration of Donald Trump is seeking to expand energy exports from the United States to India, particularly oil and liquefied natural gas, as New Delhi faces growing pressure from disruptions affecting shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
US ambassador Sergio Gor reportedly stated that India “has been receptive to diversification” of its energy imports, adding that this means “buying more American energy.”
“People have been very receptive to buying from the United States, and we’ve been very happy with that,” Gor said, according to reports.
His remarks came ahead of an upcoming visit to New Delhi by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Washington has repeatedly attempted to persuade India to reduce purchases of Russian oil, which has remained one of India’s primary energy sources since 2022.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Indian products, linking the measures to trade relations with Russia. According to reports, those tariffs were later reduced under a trade arrangement announced by Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reports stated that the preliminary agreement lowered tariffs on Indian goods from 50 percent to 18 percent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases. However, India has not publicly confirmed any commitment to ending imports from Russia and has consistently maintained that it will continue sourcing energy from multiple suppliers to safeguard its economy.
According to reports, the Indian government is facing increasing pressure to stabilize energy imports as regional tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran continue to affect shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials in New Delhi are reportedly considering measures such as fuel price increases and restrictions on non-essential spending to protect foreign exchange reserves from rising oil costs.
Responding to questions regarding the impact of the conflict, Gor reportedly blamed Iran for disruptions affecting the strait, stating: “The blame is not on the United States.”
He also noted that the US Treasury Department has permitted India to continue purchasing Russian oil despite sanctions-related restrictions that would otherwise apply.
India remains the world’s third-largest oil importer and depends on overseas supplies for roughly 85 percent of its oil consumption, leaving it particularly exposed to global energy price increases and shipping disruptions in the Gulf region.
US ambassador Sergio Gor reportedly stated that India “has been receptive to diversification” of its energy imports, adding that this means “buying more American energy.”
“People have been very receptive to buying from the United States, and we’ve been very happy with that,” Gor said, according to reports.
His remarks came ahead of an upcoming visit to New Delhi by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Washington has repeatedly attempted to persuade India to reduce purchases of Russian oil, which has remained one of India’s primary energy sources since 2022.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Indian products, linking the measures to trade relations with Russia. According to reports, those tariffs were later reduced under a trade arrangement announced by Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reports stated that the preliminary agreement lowered tariffs on Indian goods from 50 percent to 18 percent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases. However, India has not publicly confirmed any commitment to ending imports from Russia and has consistently maintained that it will continue sourcing energy from multiple suppliers to safeguard its economy.
According to reports, the Indian government is facing increasing pressure to stabilize energy imports as regional tensions linked to the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran continue to affect shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials in New Delhi are reportedly considering measures such as fuel price increases and restrictions on non-essential spending to protect foreign exchange reserves from rising oil costs.
Responding to questions regarding the impact of the conflict, Gor reportedly blamed Iran for disruptions affecting the strait, stating: “The blame is not on the United States.”
He also noted that the US Treasury Department has permitted India to continue purchasing Russian oil despite sanctions-related restrictions that would otherwise apply.
India remains the world’s third-largest oil importer and depends on overseas supplies for roughly 85 percent of its oil consumption, leaving it particularly exposed to global energy price increases and shipping disruptions in the Gulf region.
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