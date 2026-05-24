European Gymnastics Lifts All Restrictions On Russian, Belarusian Athletes

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, May 24 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The Executive Committee of European Gymnastics on Sunday announced that all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes have been lifted, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On May 17, the executive committee of World Gymnastics decided to allow Russian gymnasts to compete in international events under the Russian flag and anthem. It was also announced on Sunday that Russian athletes will compete at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Bulgaria under the national flag.

"European Gymnastics will follow the World Gymnastics decision to lift all restrictions applicable to the participation of Russia and Belarus, as the World Gymnastics Ad-Hoc rules are no longer in force. This decision will be ratified in an Extraordinary Online General Assembly to be held soon," the organisation said in a statement.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI