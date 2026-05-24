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From Campaign Execution to Growth Leadership: The New Playbook Digital Marketers Need in 2026
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Digital marketing is no longer about managing channels in isolation. It is now a growth engine, expected to deliver measurable business outcomes across the entire customer journey. According to the World Economic Forum, Future of Jobs Report 2023, data-driven roles are among the fastest growing globally, and marketing is at the centre of this shift. Marketers today are accountable not just for reach or engagement, but for revenue, retention, and return on investment. The expectations have changed. The skills required have evolved even faster.
This transformation is now being accelerated by AI and automation tools that are capable of optimising campaigns, predicting consumer behaviour, and personalising experiences at scale. However, the real advantage lies not in access to these tools, but in the ability to use them strategically. Recognising this shift, ISB Online, the digital arm of Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched two program–es ⦮bsp; the Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme , critical for professionals looking to stay relevant and competitive.
Both programmes are delive’ed by ISB’s globally recognised faculty and backed by a strong academic ecosystem. Ranked #1 in India, #2 in Asia, and #12 globally (FT Global MBA Ranking 2026), ISB brings research-driven insights and industry relevance to its learning experience. Participants also gain ISB Online Alumni Status and access to a global professional network.
1.Digital Marketing and Analytics: 13 Weeks
Batch 38: 5,000+ learners empowered
• Designed for professionals building strong digital marketing and analytics foundations
• Covers end-to-end digital marketing across channels and customer journey
• Strong focus on campaign execution, analytics, and performance measurement
• Exposure to 15+ tools, case studies, and simulations for hands-on learning
• Integrated learning on AI and Generative AI in marketing workflows
Enables professionals to plan, execute, and optimise campaigns effectively
Programme details:
• Starts on: June 30, 2026
• Mode: 100% Online
• Pedagogy: Delivered by ISB faculty
• Fee: INR 1,15,000 + GST
How professionals benefit: Learners from diverse backgrounds ranging from sales, consulting, and entrepreneurship to early-career marketing, have been able to build strong foundations in digital marketing and analytics. Many have transitioned into performance marketing and growth roles, while others have improved campaign effectiveness in their current roles through data-backed decision-making.
“This programme went beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on practical application’’’⦮bsp; - Saurav Srivastava, Chief Manager Digital Marketing at Kotak Life
2. Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing: 25 Weeks
Batch 17: 2500+ learners empowered
• Designed for professionals aiming for strategic and leadership roles in marketing
• Offers a comprehensive, 360-degree view of digital marketing and analytics
• Covers advanced topics like marketing automation, AI, programmatic buying, and strategy
Strong focus on customer behaviour, segmentation, and full-funnel marketing strategy
• Includes simulations, case studies, and capstone for real-world application
• Provides ISB Online Alumni status for long-term career growth and networking
Programme Details:
Starts on: June 30, 2026
• Mode: 100% Online
• Pedagogy: Delivered by ISB faculty
• Fee: INR 1,99,900 + GST
How professionals benefit:
Mid to senior professionals across industries such as BFSI, e-commerce, IT, and consulting have leveraged the programme to move into strategic and leadership roles. The focus o full-funnel strategy, customer insights, and AI-driven marketing has enabled them to drive growth initiatives and lead high-impact marketing functions.
“What stood out for me was the perfect blend of traditional and digital marketing concepts, coupled with real-life case studies. This combination provided valuable insights into approaching tasks with the latest technological e”ge.⦮bsp; Lalit Sharma, Zonal Manager, Investor Education & Distributor Development (North) & Digital Initiatives - Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
The Road Ahead
The future of marketing belongs to professionals who can combine creativity with data, and strategy with execution. As AI continues to reshape the landscape, the ability to drive growth through informed, technology-enabled decisions will define career progression. ISB’Online’s Digital Marketing portfolio offers structured pathways for professionals to make this transition, from executing campaigns to leading growth in an increasingly complex and data-driven world.
About I B On ine
ISB Online, the proprietary digital learning initiative by the Indian School of Business (ISB), offers world-class, research-backed business education through a state-of-the-art, immersive learning experience. The platform provides uninterrupted, on-demand access to world-class business education, empowering learners with essential skills and global perspectives needed to excel in today’s dynamic workplace. As ISB expands its legacy beyond its physical campuses, ISB Online bridges learning gaps by offering flexibility, engagement, and structured learning. Developed by the school's globally renowned faculty, the research-backed curriculum integrates bite-sized learning modules, integrative assessments, and live sessions with experts to ensure knowledge, retention and real-world application, shaping future leaders through academic excellence and digital innovatio .
About Emeritus /b>:
Emeritus offers customized and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with ISB Online, ISB Executive Education, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
This transformation is now being accelerated by AI and automation tools that are capable of optimising campaigns, predicting consumer behaviour, and personalising experiences at scale. However, the real advantage lies not in access to these tools, but in the ability to use them strategically. Recognising this shift, ISB Online, the digital arm of Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched two program–es ⦮bsp; the Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme , critical for professionals looking to stay relevant and competitive.
Both programmes are delive’ed by ISB’s globally recognised faculty and backed by a strong academic ecosystem. Ranked #1 in India, #2 in Asia, and #12 globally (FT Global MBA Ranking 2026), ISB brings research-driven insights and industry relevance to its learning experience. Participants also gain ISB Online Alumni Status and access to a global professional network.
1.Digital Marketing and Analytics: 13 Weeks
Batch 38: 5,000+ learners empowered
• Designed for professionals building strong digital marketing and analytics foundations
• Covers end-to-end digital marketing across channels and customer journey
• Strong focus on campaign execution, analytics, and performance measurement
• Exposure to 15+ tools, case studies, and simulations for hands-on learning
• Integrated learning on AI and Generative AI in marketing workflows
Enables professionals to plan, execute, and optimise campaigns effectively
Programme details:
• Starts on: June 30, 2026
• Mode: 100% Online
• Pedagogy: Delivered by ISB faculty
• Fee: INR 1,15,000 + GST
How professionals benefit: Learners from diverse backgrounds ranging from sales, consulting, and entrepreneurship to early-career marketing, have been able to build strong foundations in digital marketing and analytics. Many have transitioned into performance marketing and growth roles, while others have improved campaign effectiveness in their current roles through data-backed decision-making.
“This programme went beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on practical application’’’⦮bsp; - Saurav Srivastava, Chief Manager Digital Marketing at Kotak Life
2. Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing: 25 Weeks
Batch 17: 2500+ learners empowered
• Designed for professionals aiming for strategic and leadership roles in marketing
• Offers a comprehensive, 360-degree view of digital marketing and analytics
• Covers advanced topics like marketing automation, AI, programmatic buying, and strategy
Strong focus on customer behaviour, segmentation, and full-funnel marketing strategy
• Includes simulations, case studies, and capstone for real-world application
• Provides ISB Online Alumni status for long-term career growth and networking
Programme Details:
Starts on: June 30, 2026
• Mode: 100% Online
• Pedagogy: Delivered by ISB faculty
• Fee: INR 1,99,900 + GST
How professionals benefit:
Mid to senior professionals across industries such as BFSI, e-commerce, IT, and consulting have leveraged the programme to move into strategic and leadership roles. The focus o full-funnel strategy, customer insights, and AI-driven marketing has enabled them to drive growth initiatives and lead high-impact marketing functions.
“What stood out for me was the perfect blend of traditional and digital marketing concepts, coupled with real-life case studies. This combination provided valuable insights into approaching tasks with the latest technological e”ge.⦮bsp; Lalit Sharma, Zonal Manager, Investor Education & Distributor Development (North) & Digital Initiatives - Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
The Road Ahead
The future of marketing belongs to professionals who can combine creativity with data, and strategy with execution. As AI continues to reshape the landscape, the ability to drive growth through informed, technology-enabled decisions will define career progression. ISB’Online’s Digital Marketing portfolio offers structured pathways for professionals to make this transition, from executing campaigns to leading growth in an increasingly complex and data-driven world.
About I B On ine
ISB Online, the proprietary digital learning initiative by the Indian School of Business (ISB), offers world-class, research-backed business education through a state-of-the-art, immersive learning experience. The platform provides uninterrupted, on-demand access to world-class business education, empowering learners with essential skills and global perspectives needed to excel in today’s dynamic workplace. As ISB expands its legacy beyond its physical campuses, ISB Online bridges learning gaps by offering flexibility, engagement, and structured learning. Developed by the school's globally renowned faculty, the research-backed curriculum integrates bite-sized learning modules, integrative assessments, and live sessions with experts to ensure knowledge, retention and real-world application, shaping future leaders through academic excellence and digital innovatio .
About Emeritus /b>:
Emeritus offers customized and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with ISB Online, ISB Executive Education, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
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