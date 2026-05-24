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1,200 Athletes to Compete in the Inaugural Edition of Apex Games
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates — May 22, 2026
CAB Sports and DXB LIVE, the developers behind Apex Games, have announced a new partnership with Technogym, which joins the event as the Official Technical and Performance Partner ahead of the inaugural edition set to take place on 6 June at Dubai World Trade Centre.
As part of the partnership, Technogym will provide all competition equipment and support the overall athlete experience, as the event prepares to welcome participants from across the UAE and the wider region.
Apex Games, Dubai’s new UAE-born hybrid fitness competition, combines running and functional fitness challenges in a race format designed to test endurance, strength, speed, and overall athletic performance. The competition features four running stages, each followed by a series of functional fitness stations. The event includes individual, doubles, and team categories, opening participation to both elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels.
The partnership announcement comes amid growing community interest in the event, supported by strong engagement through Apex Fitness Test (AFT) Gym activities and fitness-focused community initiatives taking place across Dubai.
Organisers confirmed that the professional and solo categories for the inaugural event are already sold out, while registrations have sold out with over 1200 participants, with around two weeks remaining before race day.
Following the June launch event, plans are already underway to expand the second season calendar with four additional events across the region, as part of the long-term growth strategy for Apex Games.
Nick Cartwright, CEO of CAP Sports, said: “From the beginning, the vision for Apex Games has been to create a world-class sporting brand originating from the UAE that caters to elite athletes as well as participants of all levels. The addition of Technogym as Official Technical and Performance Partner marks an important step that will further enhance the athlete experience, we are building.”
Michel Mourou, Managing Director of Technogym UAE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Apex Games and support a concept that strongly focuses on health, performance, and community engagement. Apex Games is a valuable addition to the region’s growing sports ecosystem, at a time when Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for sports and fitness events.”
Khaled Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, said: “DXB LIVE continues to support the development of innovative sporting concepts that contribute to Dubai’s vision for an active lifestyle and its global events agenda. We believe the event has strong long-term growth potential both within the UAE and beyond.”
CAB Sports and DXB LIVE, the developers behind Apex Games, have announced a new partnership with Technogym, which joins the event as the Official Technical and Performance Partner ahead of the inaugural edition set to take place on 6 June at Dubai World Trade Centre.
As part of the partnership, Technogym will provide all competition equipment and support the overall athlete experience, as the event prepares to welcome participants from across the UAE and the wider region.
Apex Games, Dubai’s new UAE-born hybrid fitness competition, combines running and functional fitness challenges in a race format designed to test endurance, strength, speed, and overall athletic performance. The competition features four running stages, each followed by a series of functional fitness stations. The event includes individual, doubles, and team categories, opening participation to both elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels.
The partnership announcement comes amid growing community interest in the event, supported by strong engagement through Apex Fitness Test (AFT) Gym activities and fitness-focused community initiatives taking place across Dubai.
Organisers confirmed that the professional and solo categories for the inaugural event are already sold out, while registrations have sold out with over 1200 participants, with around two weeks remaining before race day.
Following the June launch event, plans are already underway to expand the second season calendar with four additional events across the region, as part of the long-term growth strategy for Apex Games.
Nick Cartwright, CEO of CAP Sports, said: “From the beginning, the vision for Apex Games has been to create a world-class sporting brand originating from the UAE that caters to elite athletes as well as participants of all levels. The addition of Technogym as Official Technical and Performance Partner marks an important step that will further enhance the athlete experience, we are building.”
Michel Mourou, Managing Director of Technogym UAE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Apex Games and support a concept that strongly focuses on health, performance, and community engagement. Apex Games is a valuable addition to the region’s growing sports ecosystem, at a time when Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for sports and fitness events.”
Khaled Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, said: “DXB LIVE continues to support the development of innovative sporting concepts that contribute to Dubai’s vision for an active lifestyle and its global events agenda. We believe the event has strong long-term growth potential both within the UAE and beyond.”
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