Thoothukudi Hosts 4Th Annual Bullock Cart Race To Preserve Tradition

Annual Bullock Cart Race Held in Thoothukudi

The 4th edition of the annual bullock cart race was conducted with great enthusiasm at Varthagareddipatti in Thoothukudi district, drawing large participation from locals and highlighting efforts to preserve traditional rural sports in Tamil Nadu. Organised by the local community, the event featured competitions across three categories, Nadu Maadu (medium breed), Chinna Maadu (small breed), and Poonj Cittu Maadu, showcasing the strength, speed and training of the bullocks as well as the skill of their handlers.

A total of 37 pairs of bullock carts participated in the races, with drivers demonstrating control and coordination as large crowds gathered along the route to witness the traditional sporting event unfold. The event witnessed a festive atmosphere, with villagers and spectators cheering enthusiastically for participants throughout the competition. Winners were also felicitated with prizes in recognition of their performance.

Organisers said the bullock cart race continues to serve as an important cultural platform to sustain and promote rural sporting traditions that remain deeply rooted in southern Tamil Nadu's local festivals and community life. With the aim of preserving and encouraging traditional rural sports in southern Tamil Nadu, such bullock cart races are commonly organized during temple festival seasons.

Jallikattu Gets Permanent Arena in Trichy

Meanwhile, the first Jallikattu event of the year, one of Tamil Nadu's most prominent traditional sports, was held earlier at Periya Suryur in Trichy on January 16 with grand participation. The event was organised in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple on the second day of the Tamil month of Thai.

For several years, the Jallikattu competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Villagers had submitted a request to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh seeking a permanent arena for the event. Following this, with approval from then Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena.

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