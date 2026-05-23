Manipur Unrest Severely Impacted Economy, Especially Daily Wage Earners: CM Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 23 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said that literature has long served as a guiding light in the progress of civilisation, society and the preservation of culture.

Addressing the Manipur State Award for Literature, 2024 presentation ceremony, where distinguished writers of the state were honoured, the Chief Minister said that Manipur had undergone a tumultuous phase during the past two to three years, severely affecting the state's economy, particularly the livelihoods of daily wage earners and labourers.

Congratulating the awardees, Singh said that the government would always acknowledge and remember their valuable contributions to the field of literature and the preservation of Manipuri culture and identity.

He reiterated that while people may have grievances or resentment against the government, they should refrain from resorting to bandhs, blockades and shutdowns, as such actions primarily affect poor labourers, daily wage earners and ordinary citizens struggling to make ends meet.

Referring to recent incidents of agitators vandalising iron railings installed along the median of Tiddim Road for beautification and public safety purposes during protests, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to avoid any form of agitation or destructive activity that could tarnish the image of society and further damage the state's fragile economy.

He stressed that maintaining peace, communal harmony and mutual understanding among the various communities residing in Manipur remains one of the most essential prerequisites for ensuring development and progress in the state. Singh urged people to work together, rise above differences and collectively contribute towards placing Manipur on a renewed path of growth and prosperity.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister presented the Manipur State Lifetime Achievement Award in Literature, 2024 to noted writer Kangjam Ibohal Singh, popularly known as I.S. Kangjam.

The award carried a citation, shawl and a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh. The Manipur State Award for Literature, 2024, comprising a citation, shawl and a cash award of Rs 3 lakh, was conferred on Arambam Ongbi Memchoubi for her poetry collection 'Thamamba Ahing'.

Writer Akoijam Jiten received the Manipur State Young Writer's Award for Literature, 2024, which included a citation, shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, for his book 'Khyum Nongdam Kao'.

Speaking on the occasion, Art and Culture Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh expressed regret over the delay in presenting the Manipur State Award for Literature, 2024, stating that the prolonged crisis and turbulent situation in the state had affected normal functioning in many sectors.

Lauding the contributions made by writers and literary figures in preserving and promoting the state's cultural heritage, the Minister urged them not to feel disheartened by the delay in the conferment of the awards.

He assured that the state government would continue to extend all possible support and assistance to the literary community. The Minister further said that developmental activities across the state had suffered setbacks due to the unprecedented crisis in Manipur, adding that the government has been working tirelessly to recover the losses and restore normalcy.

He appealed to the people to extend cooperation and work collectively under the leadership of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to ensure peace, growth and development in the state.

Meanwhile, the Manipur State Award for Literature has been presented annually since 2008 under the Directorate of Language Planning and Implementation. The Manipur State Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature and the Manipur State Young Writer's Award for Literature were instituted and presented for the first time this year.