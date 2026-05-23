AYNA Ensures Transport Of Nearly 179,000 Passengers During WUF13 In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), hosted by Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) provided smooth, uninterrupted, and safe transportation for guests and participants using "Neoplan" brand and electric buses, AzerNEWS reports.

Within the framework of WUF13, a total of 9 transport hubs, 2 terminal points, and more than 67 intermediate stops were operational.

During the transport operations held between May 12 and May 22, approximately 10,220 trips were carried out by buses operating between the airport, transport hubs, and the event venue, transporting around 179,000 passengers in total. A total of 180 buses was involved in the operations.

It must be noted that route management and transport operations were monitored 24/7 by AYNA's Monitoring Center. Around 1,500 employees, including drivers and administrative personnel, were engaged to ensure the smooth execution of transportation services during the event.