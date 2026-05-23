Turkmen President Meets Chairman Of Kyrgyz Cabinet Of Ministers
The meeting took place during Kasymaliev's visit to Ashgabat to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
During the meeting, the sides noted significant opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in transport, the oil and gas industry, electricity, and agriculture, emphasizing Turkmenistan's interest in further deepening partnership in these areas.--
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