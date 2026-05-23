Turkmen President Meets Chairman Of Kyrgyz Cabinet Of Ministers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov meets Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The meeting took place during Kasymaliev's visit to Ashgabat to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides noted significant opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in transport, the oil and gas industry, electricity, and agriculture, emphasizing Turkmenistan's interest in further deepening partnership in these areas.

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