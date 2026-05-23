Tsikhanouskaya Seeks Stronger Political And Civil Society Cooperation With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She mentioned this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“We hope to understand how we-being in a rather difficult situation ourselves, both as individuals and as a nation-can help Ukraine. After all, there is... a desire among people to invest in Ukraine's victory... But there is also the goal of resolving certain issues faced by Belarusian citizens living in Ukraine who want to contribute to Ukraine's victory,” said Tsikhanouskaya.

According to her, such issues must be resolved politically. She is confident that once certain legal issues are resolved, more and more Belarusian volunteers would be able to join the Ukrainian military, and there would be more people willing to come to Ukraine to help rebuild it and assist as volunteers.

She is grateful to Ukraine for the changing relations with Belarusian democratic forces and is confident that this visit is just the first step, and that the two countries will succeed in strengthening both political and civil cooperation.

“This is very encouraging for the Belarusian democratic movement and Belarusian society. I am confident that it is very good for both our nations, first and foremost on a human level, that we maintain good-neighborly relations. Because, of course, after the start of the full-scale invasion, when Lukashenko practically handed our country over to Russia, we Belarusians had to rebuild Ukrainians' trust in our nation from scratch,” said Tsikhanouskaya.

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Following her first visit as a politician, she hopes to visit other cities as well, including Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and others.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of Belarus's democratic forces, will soon arrive in Ukraine.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here