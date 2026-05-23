Yatra Online Q4 Revenue Drops 26 Pc, EBITDA Falls Sharply

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Yatra Online on Saturday reported a 26 per cent decline in its revenue for the fourth quarter of FY26, while net profit also witnessed a marginal drop.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.2 crore in the January-March quarter, down 1 per cent from Rs 8.3 crore reported in the previous quarter.

While revenue from operations decreased by 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 189 crore, compared to Rs 256.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Moreover, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell sharply by 51 per cent to Rs 10.9 crore from Rs 22.4 crore reported in Q3FY26.

In addition, EBITDA margin stood at 5.8 per cent during the quarter, compared to 8.7 per cent in the previous quarter, reflecting pressure on operational profitability.

The company, in the exchange filing, highlighted that its total expenses rose around 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 979.85 crore in FY26, against Rs 788.15 crore in FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, Yatra reported an 8 per cent rise in gross bookings to Rs 2,021 crore, while total transactions increased 17 per cent to 18.84 lakh.

Additionally, the company's air passenger volumes rose 10 per cent YoY to 13.68 lakh.

Shares of Yatra Online have remained under selling pressure, with the stock declining around 20 per cent since its listing in September 2023.

The stock has plunged over 40 per cent in the last six months and more than 30 per cent in the past three months.

In the shorter term, it has fallen over 15 per cent in the last one month. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 201.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 81.81.