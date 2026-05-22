Teen Beaten To Death In Bihar's Aurangabad Love Affair Angle Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 22 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Friday, with villagers suspecting that the murder may be linked to a love affair.

The incident occurred in Adalpur village under the jurisdiction of the Rafiganj Police Station area.

The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Kumar, son of Amresh Das.

Following information about the incident, SDPO-2 Aditya Kumar and SHO Shambhu Kumar reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to an official, the teenager had suffered fractures in his hands and legs along with serious head injuries, indicating that he was brutally assaulted before his death.

The victim's father, Amresh Das, alleged that a neighbour from the same village had assaulted Ritesh around ten days ago as well.

He suspects the same individual is behind the murder.

Police said that Mantu Kumar, son of Dhanush Das and a resident of the village, has been named as the accused in the case.

Raids are currently being conducted to arrest him.

While the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be officially confirmed, local villagers believe the incident may have been triggered by a suspected love affair. Police stated that further investigation is underway.

An FIR has been lodged in this regard in Rafiganj police station under relevant sections of murder against the accused.

A dedicated team has been formed to nab the accused.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, around 10:00 P.M., a romantic affair took a violent turn near the Ram-Janaki culvert in Mangrauni village, within the jurisdiction of the Rajnagar Police Station in Madhubani district.

In this incident, Nikhil Jha - the 28-year-old son of Sheshnath Jha, a resident of Khajedih in the Ladaniya Police Station area - was shot dead by assailants, allegedly over an affair. The bullet struck Nikhil Jha near his neck.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials, including Police Inspector and Rajnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Kumar, rushed to the crime scene.

With the assistance of local residents, Nikhil Jha was transported to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.