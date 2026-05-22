Maha Leading In AI, Administration Becoming More Capable And Effective: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Maharashtra will emerge as the leading hub of AI innovation in the country, adding that AI is the most powerful medium of transformation for the future and there is a need to adopt AI in every sphere of life.

He was speaking on Friday while announcing Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) 2026. The CM said that through initiatives like Mumbai Tech Week, opportunities in AI will reach the youth.

CM Fadnavis said that the government is using AI across various departments, and through AI, administration is becoming more capable and effective.

“The government is actively playing the role of the biggest stakeholder in this transformation.” Expressing confidence that platforms like Mumbai Tech Week will help take AI-related experiences to people on a much wider scale, he also suggested showcasing experiential presentations of the government's AI initiatives during the event.

CM Fadnavis said that the state has already integrated AI to bring precision and speed to the criminal justice delivery system. The entire law enforcement pipeline -- from the initial crime scene investigation to the final filing of the chargesheet -- has been digitised and secured using immutable blockchain technology.

He further stated that the state has also launched the AI-powered 'Mahavistar' application to assist the farming community, which has already been downloaded by over 50 lakh farmers across Maharashtra.

Serving as a comprehensive, one-stop solution for the agricultural sector, the app features interactive AI agents that provide accurate, real-time responses to farmers' queries.

He said that an increasing number of youth and professionals from the technology sector are associating with this initiative, which is a positive development.

The Government of Maharashtra will always stand firmly behind innovation and industrial growth in the AI sector. Let us organise a Mumbai Tech Week that is bigger and more impactful than last year and connect Maharashtra's youth with new opportunities in the AI sector, enabling them to access opportunities at the global level,” he noted.