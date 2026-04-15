US Reports Complete Absence Of Shipping From Iranian Ports In Strait Of Hormuz
According to the information, since then, six merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.
"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," the statement says.
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