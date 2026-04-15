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US Reports Complete Absence Of Shipping From Iranian Ports In Strait Of Hormuz

US Reports Complete Absence Of Shipping From Iranian Ports In Strait Of Hormuz


2026-04-15 12:04:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. During the first 24 hours, no ships made from the Iranian port passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, since then, six merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," the statement says.

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Trend News Agency

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