MP Emerging As Major Biodiversity And Wildlife Conservation Hub: CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that the state government is making continuous efforts to protect wildlife and strengthen biodiversity across the state.

Speaking at the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) pre-summit event organised on International Biodiversity Day at the Indian Institute of Forest Management in Bhopal, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's achievements in wildlife conservation, including the successful reintroduction of cheetahs at Kuno National Park.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has earned the distinction of becoming a cheetah state. The cheetah project is a major example of wildlife restoration,” Yadav said.

He said the state has also brought back eight wild buffaloes after nearly 100 years, helping improve biodiversity in Kanha National Park.

The Chief Minister added that Madhya Pradesh is also working for the conservation of rare species such as turtles, gharials and vultures.

“According to the Sanatan culture, forests should have the presence of all wildlife species. Our government is working continuously in this direction,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also said the state is planning to introduce king cobras and rhinos in suitable habitats. Wildlife rescue centres are being developed near national parks to provide quick treatment to injured animals.

During the programme, 20 motorcycles and a rescue truck were flagged off to strengthen wildlife rescue and protection work. Short films related to biodiversity and wildlife conservation in Madhya Pradesh were also screened.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said biodiversity is essential for human life as it provides food, medicine and livelihood.

“If we cannot create nature, at least we should not destroy it,” he said, while stressing the need for environmental protection.

He also praised the Madhya Pradesh government for its efforts in wildlife conservation and environmental protection.