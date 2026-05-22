Russia Has Used Chemical Agents Over 13,300 Times On Battlefield Defense Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Colonel Valerii Veber, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, said this in Chisinau during a meeting of the Information Exchange Group on Technical Assistance to Ukraine of the G7 Initiative "Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction," Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation presented international partners with data on the dynamics of Russian use of chemical agents.

According to the ministry, while in 2023 their use was mostly sporadic, since 2024 the intensity of attacks has increased sharply. As of the first half of 2026, the overall level of chemical munitions use by the enemy remains consistently high along the entire front line.

Given the ongoing threats from the Russian Federation, Ukraine called on partners to strengthen support in the field of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security.

Veber also presented project proposals aimed at strengthening capabilities in radiation monitoring, response to radiation threats, safe handling of spent ionizing radiation sources, and improving environmental safety at Defense Ministry military facilities.

Russians use chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers, dropping gas grenade on dugout

According to the ministry, G7 countries are currently reviewing the proposed projects to allocate additional funding and technical assistance to Ukrainian forces.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine