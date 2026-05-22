SEBI Adopts One Day Per Week Work From Home Policy: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly introduced a 'one‐day‐a‐week work‐from‐home option' for its junior employees a fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for remote work to conserve energy.

The market regulator is also considering postponing internal events to cut non‐essential travel and hotel costs as part of its effort to tackle the inflationary fallout of the US-Iran war, a report from NDTV Profit said citing sources.

The move comes after HDFC Bank allowed two days of remote work for select staff handling treasury operations, credit underwriting, risk, transaction banking, digital banking and IT services, the report said.

Similarly, HDFC Securities had also shifted to a hybrid model following PM Modi's austerity appeal.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state is positioning itself as a leading work‐from‐home destination in line with PM Modi's call.

PM Modi had urged citizens to conserve fuel, revive work-from-home practices, limit non-essential purchases and avoid overseas vacations in order to help India navigate economic challenges arising from the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Highlighting India's dependence on imported fuel, PM Modi stressed that reducing fuel consumption would help save valuable foreign exchange reserves at a time when global energy prices were rising sharply.

PM Modi appealed to citizens to avoid destination weddings and overseas holidays, while encouraging domestic tourism and celebrations within the country.

A report from Crisil Ratings said that Brent crude is expected to average $90‐95 per barrel in FY27, roughly 32 per cent higher year‐on‐year.

The fuel price surge comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and the continuing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy trade routes.

Nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas trade passes through the narrow passage, and supply disruptions have pushed international crude oil prices sharply higher.

-IANS

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