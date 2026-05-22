NHAI Collaborates With Norwegian Institute For Consultation In Tunnel Engineering

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) in Oslo to strengthen technical expertise for National Highway infrastructure development, an official statement said on Friday.

The partnership aims to use NGI's internationally recognised expertise in geotechnical engineering and natural hazard mitigation to improve engineering capabilities particularly in geologically sensitive and challenging terrains, the statement from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The MoU will remain valid for a period of five years, the ministry said.

NGI's expertise can support planning, design, assessment and monitoring of critical infrastructure projects in the areas of tunnel construction, slope stability analysis and monitoring of slopes, the statement noted.

NGI will provide consultancy services including site characterisation for tunnel projects, preparation of feasibility studies and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for upcoming tunnel projects.

Further, the institute will advise on structural assessment and safety audits of operational tunnels as well as advanced slope stability assessments for identifying potential hazards and recommending suitable mitigation measures.

The collaboration will also include analysis and interpretation of InSAR data for slopes and development of early warning systems aimed at improving infrastructure safety.

Institutional capacity building and knowledge exchange forms a central pillar of the partnership. Both organisations will collaborate on research and development initiatives related to reduction of natural hazards.

The highway sector's technical capabilities will be scaled up through joint workshops, seminars, technical training programs, and the publication of specialised technical literature.

"The arrangement remains non-exclusive, and on a project-to-project basis allowing each party the flexibility to independently collaborate with other organizations as required," the statement said.

The partnership reflects the growing cooperation between India and Norway in the field of infrastructure development, technology exchange, and sustainable engineering practices.

-IANS

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