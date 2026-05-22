Polymarket Eyes Japan Entry Amid Global Crypto Regulatory Scrutiny

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Polymarket, a global prediction market platform, is pursuing a launch in Japan as regulators worldwide tighten scrutiny of the sector. Bloomberg reported that Polymarket has appointed Mike Eidlin-formerly the head of Japan at crypto firm Jupiter-to lead its local efforts and to push for regulatory authorization to operate prediction markets in the country. The company is aiming for government approval by 2030, signaling a long-range strategy to tap what it views as a sizeable, underpenetrated market.

The expansion plans come amid a broader tightening of regulatory oversight affecting prediction markets globally, with Polymarket and peers such as Kalshi facing increased scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions. Authorities in several regions have moved to curb or constrain access to these platforms, underscoring the compliance and licensing challenges inherent in cross-border operation.

Polymarket has named Mike Eidlin, the head of its Japan efforts at Jupiter, to spearhead a regulatory-entry push in Japan, with an aspirational timeline targeting 2030 for authorization, according to Bloomberg. Japan's online betting regime is highly restrictive, permitting wagering only on select government-authorized activities such as horse racing and public lotteries, creating a substantial regulatory hurdle for prediction markets. Polymarket already maintains a prominent Japan-focused presence on social media, with a Tokyo-facing account amassing more than 53,000 followers, though the country remains within a roster of 35 restricted jurisdictions for the platform. Trading activity on Polymarket has cooled amid global regulatory pressure and rising competition from Kalshi, with notional volume dipping in recent months while Kalshi's volume has risen. Global access to Polymarket has tightened, with about 34 countries blocking the platform and several others restricting access to“close-only” participation; India has stepped up enforcement against online betting platforms, signaling heightened regulatory risk for operators.

Key takeawaysPolymarket's Japan push: leadership, timelines, and regulatory strategy

Bloomberg's reporting indicates that Polymarket has engaged a local executive to navigate Japan's regulatory labyrinth and to lobby for formal authorization to offer prediction markets in the country. The appointment of Mike Eidlin-who previously led Polymarket's Japan-focused operations-signals a deliberate, policy-oriented approach to market-entry that prioritizes licensing over rapid deployment. Polymarket publicly framed its objective as evaluating opportunities to expand access globally in ways that align with local rules, while acknowledging the complexity of obtaining regulatory approval in a jurisdiction with stringent gambling laws.

Industry observers note that achieving a formal green light in Japan would require a carefully designed compliance framework, licensing arrangements, and ongoing regulatory engagement. The 2030 target suggests a phased approach, likely beginning with pilot arrangements or restricted product offerings before any broader rollout. This strategy reflects a common pattern for cross-border entrants seeking to balance innovation with a robust regulatory posture in high-scrutiny markets.

Polymarket did not provide a response by publication time to requests for comment. The company's efforts in Japan should be understood within a wider context of regulatory crosswinds affecting prediction markets, including U.S. and European discussions around licensing, consumer protections, and AML/KYC compliance standards. As noted in coverage surrounding the sector, the path to authorization in any jurisdiction is contingent on aligning product design, disclosure, and enforcement practices with local laws and regulatory expectations.

For context, Cointelegraph has highlighted that the sector is under tightening scrutiny, with enforcement actions and policy changes shaping how prediction markets operate and are accessed by users across borders. These regulatory dynamics underscore the importance of a careful, policy-driven approach to any expansion plan.

Japan's gambling regime and market-entry hurdles

Japan imposes strict limits on online gambling, permitting wagering only on government-approved activities such as horse racing and public lotteries. This framework creates a formidable starting point for any platform seeking to host prediction-market-style products, which traditionally blur lines between gaming and forecasting.

Regulatory risk is further amplified by penalties associated with online betting violations. Recent enforcement trends and public reporting indicate that violations can attract fines and potential imprisonment for repeat offenses, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities treat online gambling and related activities.

Polymarket has acknowledged“meaningful organic interest from users” in Japan and across Asia, while reiterating its commitment to expanding access in ways that are compliant and locally appropriate. The country's regulatory posture suggests that any entry will require significant adaptation to product design, risk controls, and licensing requirements to meet local standards. Additionally, Polymarket's country-access policy lists Japan among 35 restricted jurisdictions, including the United States, indicating a cautious stance toward direct participation from certain regions. Past reporting also suggested that users in restricted regions may access the platform via circumventions such as VPNs, highlighting ongoing enforcement and the broader challenges of cross-border compliance.

In terms of market visibility, Polymarket's Japan-focused social media presence-measured by follower count on X (formerly Twitter)-is notable, with the account reportedly exceeding 53,000 followers. This level of digital engagement operates as a signal of interest but does not substitute for regulatory authorization, licensing, or consumer-protection compliance in the local market.

Global regulatory pressure and market dynamics for prediction platforms

Polymarket's trading volumes have faced headwinds as scrutiny over prediction markets has intensified. Data from market analytics platforms show a decline in Polymarket's monthly notional trading volume in recent periods, contrasted with a rising trajectory for rival Kalshi. This divergence reflects a broader shift in the competitive and regulatory landscape, where operators contend with both enforcement actions and evolving licensing regimes across jurisdictions.

Access restrictions have grown more pervasive on a global basis. Start Polymarket tracks a roster of roughly 34 blocked countries, with additional markets applying“close-only” restrictions that limit participation in certain product categories. Meanwhile, India has emerged as a focal point of regulatory action, with authorities reportedly preparing blocking orders against Kalshi following earlier steps against Polymarket, signaling a heightened enforcement posture in one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets.

These enforcement and market-structure dynamics have important implications for banks, exchanges, and institutional users. The need for robust KYC/AML controls, licensing compliance, and cross-border regulatory coordination becomes central to any platform seeking to operate internationally. For jurisdictions contemplating new regimes, the policy alignment considerations extend to licensing pathways, data-sharing arrangements, and compliance monitoring frameworks that can withstand multijurisdictional scrutiny.

From a policy and historical context, the broader debate around prediction markets continues to intersect with legitimate concerns about consumer protection, market integrity, and the potential for harmful use cases. Regulators are weighing how to balance innovation with safeguards, a calculus that directly affects how platforms design products, obtain licenses, and interact with financial and gaming authorities. As this sector evolves, institutional readers should monitor developments in major markets, including potential regulatory milestones in Japan, the United States, and the European Union, where ongoing discussions around licensing and cross-border access could redefine operating models for prediction markets.

Looking ahead, policymakers and industry participants will need to navigate a complex mix of jurisdiction-specific licensing requirements, AML/KYC standards, and consumer-protection regimes. The trajectory of Polymarket's efforts in Japan, combined with ongoing global enforcement activity, suggests that the next several years will bring continued regulatory clarity-and potential restrictions-that will shape how prediction markets operate within compliant, bankable, and institutionally acceptable frameworks.

Closing perspective: as regulatory expectations sharpen, the feasibility of a major, globally accessible prediction-market footprint hinges on disciplined licensing, rigorous compliance, and transparent product governance. The 2030 timeline for Japan remains contingent on legal developments, regulatory alignment, and the ability of the operator to demonstrate robust safeguards and enforceable user protections in a highly regulated environment.

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