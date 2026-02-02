403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kaja Kallas Questions UN Effectiveness
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on Monday that the United Nations is falling short of expectations, remarking that the UN is "not delivering the way it should."
Speaking during her address at the Oslo Security Conference, she emphasized the urgency of advancing international legal frameworks alongside nations committed to a rules-based system.
"As we heard, the United Nations definitely is not delivering the way it should," Kallas said while addressing attendees at the forum. Her comments reflected growing concern over the organization’s ability to respond effectively to global challenges.
Kallas recognized that numerous states continue to support a rules-based global structure, pointing out that such an international system serves to safeguard their interests. She stressed that cooperation among these like-minded countries is essential to strengthening global governance.
"We are in this situation where we have to really develop this international law further with those countries who want a rules-based order," Kallas said, underscoring the necessity of collective efforts to reinforce legal norms worldwide.
While affirming that the principles enshrined in the UN Charter are "very good," Kallas observed that enforcement mechanisms remain insufficient, noting that accountability is "lacking."
In addition, she drew attention to Europe’s security posture, arguing that the continent must reinforce its own defensive capabilities. She warned that reliance on external partners can leave Europe exposed.
"We have learned the hard way that (...) having dependencies is making you vulnerable," she said, highlighting lessons learned from past experiences.
Speaking during her address at the Oslo Security Conference, she emphasized the urgency of advancing international legal frameworks alongside nations committed to a rules-based system.
"As we heard, the United Nations definitely is not delivering the way it should," Kallas said while addressing attendees at the forum. Her comments reflected growing concern over the organization’s ability to respond effectively to global challenges.
Kallas recognized that numerous states continue to support a rules-based global structure, pointing out that such an international system serves to safeguard their interests. She stressed that cooperation among these like-minded countries is essential to strengthening global governance.
"We are in this situation where we have to really develop this international law further with those countries who want a rules-based order," Kallas said, underscoring the necessity of collective efforts to reinforce legal norms worldwide.
While affirming that the principles enshrined in the UN Charter are "very good," Kallas observed that enforcement mechanisms remain insufficient, noting that accountability is "lacking."
In addition, she drew attention to Europe’s security posture, arguing that the continent must reinforce its own defensive capabilities. She warned that reliance on external partners can leave Europe exposed.
"We have learned the hard way that (...) having dependencies is making you vulnerable," she said, highlighting lessons learned from past experiences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment