Davita Honors Extraordinary Nurses With The 2026 DAISY Awards
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who provide outstanding, compassionate care.Empowering Nursing Excellence
DaVita's commitment to building supportive career paths is built on recognizing that caring for caregivers is the foundation of outstanding patient care. Through intentional investments in nursing education, comprehensive training programs and established pathways for advancement, DaVita empowers nurses and other clinical teammates to thrive. Meaningful recognition, like the DAISY Award, is a cornerstone of this commitment, expressing gratitude for the dedication of DaVita's nursing team.Congratulations to the 2026 Honorees
These award recipients were nominated by their fellow teammates and patients for helping to drive outstanding clinical outcomes and consistently demonstrating DaVita's Caring Behaviors. Their stories are a powerful reminder that nursing is a calling.
Please join DaVita in congratulating the following 2026 DAISY Award recipients:
Aleksandra Drapacz
Amanda Keown
Amy Piasecki
Ana Coronel
Angie Bragg
Ashley Drew
Bailey Roark
Becky Crowe
Brandy McDonald
Bridgette Donaldson
Carrie Gabel
Claudio Velloso
Cynthia Flowers
Dawn Bloom
Dhruva Patel
Eliver Tumbaga
Elizabeth Hawman
Erika Cohen
Gladys Ayure
Jessica Smith
Jhimbo Feliciano
Joanne Allred
Karen Kratzer
Katherine Lovinger
Katherine Blevins
Kelli Zukowitz
Kyung soon Lee
Lauren L. Jones
LeShandon Hill
Leslie Thompson
Lowell Edio
Madison Pflipsen
Malory Moles
Marjorie Ferrer
Mary Aniciete
Melissa Carter
Nick Faul
Osmar Ramirez
Paige Velarde
Pat Patton
Pauline Anne Cruz
Rachel McGee
Rebecca Gray
Renee Goddard
Rowanne Parojinog
Roxanna DeJesus
Ryan Santos
Sally Antonio
Sally Kim
Sarah Gramstorff
Sarah Leeper
Sarah Vallejos
Sharon Segovia
Sheri Steele
Sonya Ogunbanjo
Stephany Hill
Virginia Quinn
DaVita is immensely proud of these remarkable nurses and grateful for the standard of excellence they set for kidney care.
To learn more about how DaVita supports nurses throughout their careers, visit .
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