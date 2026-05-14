Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACWA Power Raises MSCI ESG Score From 'BBB' To 'A'

ACWA Power Raises MSCI ESG Score From 'BBB' To 'A'


2026-05-14 03:03:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. ACWA Power has been upgraded from 'BBB' to 'A' in the MSCI ESG Ratings, reflecting significant progress in strengthening sustainability disclosures, governance practices, and ESG reporting since 2023, Trend reports vis the company.

MSCI ESG Ratings evaluate companies on a seven-point scale based on exposure to industry-specific, financially material environmental, social and governance risks, as well as how effectively these risks are managed. The 'A' rating places ACWA Power in the upper half of the scale, indicating improved ESG performance and disclosure quality.

The upgrade follows a structured initiative launched in 2023 by the company's sustainability team in coordination with the Board, aimed at improving MSCI assessment outcomes. The effort focused on enhancing the scope, consistency, and depth of ESG disclosures in line with investor and analyst expectations.

As part of the process, ACWA Power collected and validated 430 data points and more than 120 disclosure metrics across its business units to ensure greater transparency and alignment with reporting standards.

--

MENAFN14052026000187011040ID1111113399



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search