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Iran Says Pakistani Minister Visit Aims to Convey Messages to US
(MENAFN) Iran has said that a recent visit by Pakistan’s interior minister is intended to help facilitate communication between Tehran and Washington, as diplomatic contacts continue amid regional tensions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Mohsin Naqvi’s trip is meant to assist in “the exchange of messages” between the two sides, while also offering further clarification on ongoing discussions, according to statements carried by state media.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran earlier in the day, marking his second visit to Iran within a week, as Islamabad continues its mediation efforts between the involved parties.
Baqaei stated that Naqvi’s presence would “provide additional explanations to clarify” the texts exchanged between Iran and the United States, as reported by a state broadcaster.
He also outlined Tehran’s broader priorities, saying: "Tehran's main focus is to end the war on all fronts (including Lebanon), release frozen assets, and stop harassing acts and maritime piracy against Iranian shipping."
While stressing engagement with diplomacy, Baqaei said Iran remains cautious about U.S. intentions, noting what he described as “strong and reasonable suspicion” regarding Washington’s approach.
He also commented on maritime tensions, claiming that U.S. actions have disrupted global energy and fuel supply chains and urging international pressure to stop what he described as “maritime piracy.”
During the visit, Naqvi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to a state-run news agency, the two sides discussed regional developments and ongoing diplomatic consultations related to Iran–U.S. talks.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Mohsin Naqvi’s trip is meant to assist in “the exchange of messages” between the two sides, while also offering further clarification on ongoing discussions, according to statements carried by state media.
Naqvi arrived in Tehran earlier in the day, marking his second visit to Iran within a week, as Islamabad continues its mediation efforts between the involved parties.
Baqaei stated that Naqvi’s presence would “provide additional explanations to clarify” the texts exchanged between Iran and the United States, as reported by a state broadcaster.
He also outlined Tehran’s broader priorities, saying: "Tehran's main focus is to end the war on all fronts (including Lebanon), release frozen assets, and stop harassing acts and maritime piracy against Iranian shipping."
While stressing engagement with diplomacy, Baqaei said Iran remains cautious about U.S. intentions, noting what he described as “strong and reasonable suspicion” regarding Washington’s approach.
He also commented on maritime tensions, claiming that U.S. actions have disrupted global energy and fuel supply chains and urging international pressure to stop what he described as “maritime piracy.”
During the visit, Naqvi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to a state-run news agency, the two sides discussed regional developments and ongoing diplomatic consultations related to Iran–U.S. talks.
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