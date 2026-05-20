Beauty Is Art Opens In Tampa, Reframing Beauty Professionals As Gallery Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) The world's first international curated exhibition of contemporary beauty art –“Beauty is Art” took place on May 9, 2026, at All Art Studio in Tampa, Florida, organized by Maryland Group LLC and curated by Maryia Vysotskaya. The exhibition presented eleven artists across two categories, Nail Art and Makeup Art, with international backgrounds.

The Premise of the Exhibition

The starting point of the exhibition is a simple distinction. Beauty professionals provide a service every day, and there is nothing controversial about saying so: hair, manicures, makeup, the entire daily rhythm of the salon belongs to that work. Yet alongside this daily work, and often invisible to anyone outside the profession, there exists a second body of work, a body of work made for competition stages, for championships, for personal pieces shared on social media, for projects undertaken without a client and without a brief, and it is this second body of work that the exhibition was built around. Beauty is Art begins with that recognition and proposes that what these professionals are producing in their personal and competitive work is something that the word service does not cover. It might be art in its own right.

Halyna Kaliugina, a nail artist and educator based in Katy, Texas, exhibited three works built around the duality of structure and instinct. Mother Earth: Crystal Growth and Mineral Magic treats the body as an extension of natural process, drawing on the way crystals grow organically into forms that feel both architectural and alive. Marble Instinct examines identity as a balance of impulse and constructed form. Rebel Punk explores disruption, combining raw texture and bold composition into a visual language that pushes against conventional ideas of beauty.

“It's important for me to show that nail art can go beyond the beauty industry and be seen as a true creative discipline where technique, concept, and personal style come together. Through my work, I try to express mood, aesthetics, and storytelling, turning nail design into a form of artistic expression.”

Vira Bushta, a Los Angeles–based nail artist and international competition judge, presented three pieces drawing on different chapters of American cultural memory. Hollywood Dream evokes the black-and-white Golden Age of cinema, with portraits of classic actors set against a pink dreamscape that treats Hollywood not as a place but as an unattainable ideal. Cowgirl reimagines the Western archetype through a contemporary feminine lens, with elongated stiletto forms and metallic chains creating tension between refinement and rebellion. Retro Diner, bathed in sunset light, is a nostalgic tribute to 1950s American road culture, vintage diners, neon signage, and the romance of new beginnings.

“Exhibitions like this help nail artists move beyond the technical side of working with clients and embrace their role as artists whose creations can be seen by thousands of people. They provide not only visual enjoyment, but also serve as a source of inspiration for others, revealing beauty as a genuine form of art.”

Olena Fedorchenko, a Connecticut-based nail technician and instructor, exhibited three cinematic compositions. The Gatsby Era captures the music, dance, and human togetherness of carnival and cabaret nights. Movie Time draws on the era of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, framing the Golden Age of Hollywood as a memory still alive in the present. Las Vegas Memories renders retro diners, vibrant signage, neon lights, casinos, and pop art into a single emotional landscape of the city.

“Each of my works is a blend of inspiration, inner state, and a love for beauty as art. I believe that even small details have the power to evoke emotions, inspire, and create a special connection between the work and the viewer.”

Iryna Shemet is the founder of a nail studio in Manhattan, New York, with professional experience since 2015. Her work for the exhibition occupies the territory where fashion image-making, complex technique, and small-scale composition meet, treating the nail as a surface for visual storytelling rather than as a finishing element. The works she presented operate on the boundary between control and instinct, where the act of composing a piece and the risk of the piece breaking apart exist in the same gesture, and titles such as A Moment Between Creation and Collapse, Fragility and Tension, and Beauty on the Edge of Chaos make that tension explicit. The pieces deliberately occupy the unstable zone between a form just emerging and a form about to come undone, and it is precisely in that zone that they read as art rather than as finished product.

“For me, participating in this exhibition became an opportunity to show that nail art is not only part of the beauty industry, but also a form of contemporary art. Even though I already have victories and award placements in various championships, taking part in this project became something truly special for me. In my work, I combine fashion, artistic imagery, and complex techniques, transforming nail design into a form of visual self-expression. For me,“Beauty as Art” is an opportunity to tell stories through details, emotions, and textures.”

Olha Khlomova, based in Miami, is an international competition medalist and a certified judge at events including the Nailympia Orlando, the World Beauty Championship, and the Global Talent Beauty Cup. Her contribution to the exhibition was shaped by the city she lives in. Miami Vibes and A Day by the Ocean translate the reflection of light on water into layered, luminous miniature surfaces, where light itself becomes a living element of the composition. The works belong to a longer series exploring different states of the ocean and the balance between surface and depth.

“I am proud to contribute to the development of the nail industry by showing that nail art is not only a part of the beauty industry, but also a true form of art capable of expressing emotion, aesthetics, and creative vision.”

Liudmyla Keremet is the founder of Mila Nails Studio in Greenville, South Carolina, with more than twelve years of professional practice across Ukraine, Poland, and the United States. A Nailympia award recipient in both London and Anaheim, she presented sculptural and narrative compositions at the exhibition. Breath of Mother Earth unites the four classical elements through a central female figure, with water in her tail, fire in her hair, earth in her left hand, and air in her right. Carnival Without Borders weaves Venetian masks, the rhythms of February, and Mexico's Día de los Muertos into a single visual story about celebration, memory, and identity.

“Projects like this play an important role in the development of the modern beauty and art industries by bringing together talented artists and nail professionals from different countries and creating a space for cultural and professional exchange. I truly value the opportunity to be part of an exhibition that recognizes nail art as a form of contemporary art deserving international recognition.”

The exhibition was supported by the American Nail Artists Association (ANAA) as an official partner. ANAA is the first professional association of its kind in the United States offering merit-based membership: artists are admitted on the basis of documented professional achievement, international experience, and industry recognition, rather than through paid registration. The association unites top-tier nail artists, educators, and industry leaders across the country.

Each participating artist received a Certificate of Exhibition Participation and the Award for Artistic Contribution to the Development of Nail Art, conferred under the exhibition's formal award regulations on the basis of documented contribution to the industry.

The exhibition is documented in an official catalog, with artist statements, work descriptions, and biographical context provided for each participant. The organizers have confirmed that a second edition is in development.

More information is available at the website and official instagram page.