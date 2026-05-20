Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $0.50 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.
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