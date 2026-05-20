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Merkel Says Europe Still Falls Short of Becoming Global Science Leader
(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that Europe remains far from its ambition of becoming the world’s strongest and most science-driven continent.
Speaking at a ceremony at the European Parliament, Merkel said the European Union’s long-standing promise of prosperity to its citizens is under increasing pressure and requires renewed effort, according to reports.
She referred to commitments made by EU leaders in Lisbon in 2000, when Europe set out a goal of becoming a global leader in science and knowledge-based development.
“If you go back to 2000, when in Lisbon the heads of government stated that Europe should be the strongest and most science-based continent in the world, and we are far from that goal, and there's a lot of work that you have to do in order to get closer to that promise,” she said.
Merkel added that economic strength remains essential for achieving wider European objectives, including climate action and biodiversity protection.
Speaking at a ceremony at the European Parliament, Merkel said the European Union’s long-standing promise of prosperity to its citizens is under increasing pressure and requires renewed effort, according to reports.
She referred to commitments made by EU leaders in Lisbon in 2000, when Europe set out a goal of becoming a global leader in science and knowledge-based development.
“If you go back to 2000, when in Lisbon the heads of government stated that Europe should be the strongest and most science-based continent in the world, and we are far from that goal, and there's a lot of work that you have to do in order to get closer to that promise,” she said.
Merkel added that economic strength remains essential for achieving wider European objectives, including climate action and biodiversity protection.
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