Monsoon 2026: NDRF Deploys 8 Teams Across Various Keralam Districts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams across various districts in Keralam as part of operational preparedness for the Southwest Monsoon 2026, following a request from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). According to an official press note, the teams were mobilised by the 4th Battalion of the NDRF, with each team comprising 30 rescuers. The teams have been deployed in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

"As part of operational preparedness for the Southwest Monsoon 2026, eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across various districts in Kerala following a request from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The teams were mobilised by the 4th Battalion NDRF, with each team comprising 30 rescuers. The teams have been deployed in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad," the press note stated.

Reason for Deployment

Speaking on the deployment, NDRF Operations Deputy Commandant Praveen S Prasad said the move comes in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast predicting an early onset of the monsoon. "In view of the IMD forecast predicting an early onset of the monsoon, and at the request of Kerala, several NDRF battalions have deployed eight teams to the state. These teams will be stationed in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kollam," Prasad said.

Wider Deployment Measures

Prasad further said four additional NDRF teams had been deployed in Tamil Nadu, covering areas such as Ooty, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore, while teams have also been stationed in Chennai and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

24/7 Monitoring in Place

Additionally, a 24x7 control room at Arakkonam is monitoring the situation in coordination with Kerala's State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) to track weather updates and ensure prompt emergency response during the monsoon season.

Additional Forces Deployed to Vulnerable Districts

Earlier, a massive contingent of 240 rescue personnel from the NDRF was also deployed from Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam to Keralam in the early hours of Wednesday to undertake extensive precautionary and preparedness measures. The 240-member rescue force has been strategically distributed across eight highly vulnerable districts of Keralam, which are historically prone to heavy rainfall, severe flooding, and catastrophic landslides. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)