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Indonesia Weighs Legal Steps After Citizens Detained in Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) Indonesia is considering legal measures following the detention of its citizens by Israeli forces after an interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, according to reports.
Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the Indonesian nationals were detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in waters near Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean on Monday.
“This matter must be clarified immediately, and we will soon take firm legal steps because in our democratic country there are guarantees of freedom and civil rights, so our people should not face pressure or lose their freedoms,” he was quoted as saying by reports.
He also noted that the government had not yet received official confirmation regarding the detentions and said coordination with Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry was still ongoing.
“So far, I have not received complete information, but I will gather as much information as possible and later explain the matter in greater detail,” he added, according to reports.
Indonesia does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel.
Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the Indonesian nationals were detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in waters near Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean on Monday.
“This matter must be clarified immediately, and we will soon take firm legal steps because in our democratic country there are guarantees of freedom and civil rights, so our people should not face pressure or lose their freedoms,” he was quoted as saying by reports.
He also noted that the government had not yet received official confirmation regarding the detentions and said coordination with Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry was still ongoing.
“So far, I have not received complete information, but I will gather as much information as possible and later explain the matter in greater detail,” he added, according to reports.
Indonesia does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel.
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