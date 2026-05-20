Return To Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories Reduces Nationwide Housing Burden - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The gradual return of the population to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has a significant impact on reducing the burden on housing provision in the country, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the event "Transforming Informal Settlements and Slums for Housingthe World" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, in recent years, the procedures for accepting multi-apartment residential buildings into operation have been further simplified, and amnesty mechanisms have been introduced for some informal structures that comply with the basic requirements of urban planning norms.

"Although the legalization of illegal structures supports the elimination of certain social problems, this process may create new challenges in the long term. In this regard, a balanced and cautious approach to the issue of legalization is of particular importance because although granting a broad amnesty to unauthorized structures serves to solve short-term social needs, it may stimulate an increase in illegal construction in the future. As a result, risks such as weakening control over land use and increasing pressure on agricultural lands, forest areas, water resources, and strategic infrastructure zones may arise," he explained.

The minister noted that during the Soviet period, informal settlements (slums) existed to some extent, but were not recognized by the state.

According to him, this process was accompanied by the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the constant growth in the number of refugees, the situation of the Azerbaijani ethnic community who lived in Armenia, as well as the problem of internally displaced persons from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Despite the demographic boom, the population increased from 7 million to 10 million in the following years. One in every 8 people in Azerbaijan was a refugee or internally displaced person. The country was facing serious socio-economic difficulties, and until the end of the 1990s, solving these problems was one of the main priorities.

Since 2003, the country's economy has undergone a process of stabilization. Tent camps have already been abolished, and at the same time, attention has also begun to be paid to the issue of classic informal settlements.

"The processes that took place over the next decade led to social migration. In particular, economic difficulties accelerated this process. The period from 2003 through 2020 was the next stage of development. Since 2020, the Great Return process has begun. Large-scale construction and restoration work is being carried out in the liberated territories.

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