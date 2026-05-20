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S. Korea’s Former Defense Minister Gets Jailed Over Martial Law Case
(MENAFN) South Korea’s former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of obstructing official duties through deception, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Kim misled the Presidential Security Service into issuing a secure phone tied to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.
Reports said Kim obtained the secure device on December 2, 2024, just one day before the martial law announcement.
The phone was later handed over to Noh Sang-won, a former military intelligence chief and civilian figure involved in an investigative team looking into alleged election fraud.
According to the court, the device was subsequently used in operations connected to the enforcement structure established under Yoon’s martial law order.
Kim was also convicted of ordering the destruction of evidence after instructing an aide to dispose of documents related to the martial law period following the National Assembly’s decision to lift the decree on December 5, 2024.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Kim misled the Presidential Security Service into issuing a secure phone tied to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.
Reports said Kim obtained the secure device on December 2, 2024, just one day before the martial law announcement.
The phone was later handed over to Noh Sang-won, a former military intelligence chief and civilian figure involved in an investigative team looking into alleged election fraud.
According to the court, the device was subsequently used in operations connected to the enforcement structure established under Yoon’s martial law order.
Kim was also convicted of ordering the destruction of evidence after instructing an aide to dispose of documents related to the martial law period following the National Assembly’s decision to lift the decree on December 5, 2024.
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