Viral Video: Randeep Hooda Reacts Angrily To Crowd At Event, Says“Kya Bakwaas Kar Rahe Ho...”

Actor Randeep Hooda is once again in the spotlight after a video of him losing his cool with fans at a public venue went viral. The incident has divided social media, with some supporting his reaction to crowding and others questioning his tone during the interaction.

Viral Video Shows Heated Moment With Fans

In the widely circulated clip, Randeep Hooda is seen walking through a crowded venue when fans rush in for selfies and pictures. The situation quickly turns chaotic as people push and jostle to get closer to him.

Visibly frustrated, the actor stops and scolds the crowd, saying,“Ek minute. Kya bakwaas kar rahe hain. Hadd ho rakhi hai dhakka mukki ki.” Despite the angry exchange, he still pauses briefly to pose for photos before moving ahead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Trilok Chandra (@winner_times)

While some fans felt the reaction was justified due to the lack of personal space, others felt his tone was too harsh, especially toward a female fan who was part of the crowd.

Mixed Reactions From Social Media

The video has sparked a heated debate online. Many users argued that public figures also deserve boundaries and privacy in crowded spaces. Others, however, felt that celebrities should maintain calm and avoid harsh language even in stressful situations.

The discussion has once again highlighted the growing issue of fan behaviour at public events, especially when security and personal space are compromised.

Work Front: Inspector Avinash Season 2

On the professional front, Inspector Avinash Season 2 has recently released on JioHotstar, earning positive reviews. Set in 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the series follows Avinash Mishra as he navigates crime, politics, and personal turmoil, including his son's legal troubles and a strained marriage.

Randeep is also set to appear in the upcoming Hollywood film Matchbox, alongside stars like John Cena and Jessica Biel, further expanding his international presence