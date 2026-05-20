Celebrating Mohanlal A Birthday Tribute To A Cinematic Legend On Asianet Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mohanlal, one of Indian cinema's most acclaimed actors known for his unmatched versatility is being celebrated by fans on his birthday. As the milestone is marked, it's the perfect time to revisit some of his most unforgettable performances across decades of Malayalam cinema.

To mark the celebration, Asianet Middle East is presenting a special 15-film lineup of his iconic hits, with a few highlights featured below.

19th May, Tue @ 9.00 am UAE/ 8.00 am KSA

Dive into the world of Kathakali with this drama about a celebrated performer, Kunhikuttan, whose life unravels after a forbidden relationship leads to a child he is never allowed to claim. As love turns into loss and longing, he is left grappling with rejection, pride, and the consuming world of his art. The film features a strikingly restrained and transformative performance by Mohanlal, who disappears completely into the role, portraying a fading artist caught between life and performance.

19th May, Tue @ 1.30 pm UAE/ 12.30 pm KSA

Director Sibi Malayil presents a deeply emotional drama elevated by a powerful performance from Mohanlal. The story traces the tragic downfall of an aspiring police officer, Sethumadhavan, as he steps in to defend his honest policeman father from a local gangster. Categorised as a classic, the film captures one of cinema's most heartbreaking transformations from dreamer to outcast.

20th May, Wed @ 1.30 pm UAE/ 12.30 pm KSA

The iconic duo of Mohanlal and Sreenivasan hilariously captures the desperation of two unemployed friends who dream of a better life abroad. Their plans to escape poverty by moving to Dubai collapse when they are deceived, landing them in Chennai, where chaos, confusion, and comedy follow.

20th May, Wed @ 11.00 pm UAE/ 10.00 pm KSA

A powerful drama that follows the turbulent life of Neelakandan (Mohanlal), a hot-headed heir who squanders away the vast inheritance left by his father in a life driven by pride and reckless choices.

Everything changes when a shocking deathbed revelation from his mother turns his life upside down, forcing him to confront a buried truth that reshapes his identity and future.

21st May, Thurs @ 1.30 pm UAE/ 12.30 pm KSA

Built around the chaotic love triangle between Manikyan, portrayed by Mohanlal, his boss Sreekrishnan (Nedumudi Venu), and the spirited Karthumbi (Shobana), what begins as playful rivalry soon turns into emotional conflict as misunderstandings, pride, and affection collide, with both men unknowingly falling for the same woman. Set in a rural Kerala backdrop, the film portrays friendship, love, and social tensions that mix with comedy and music woven through the plot.

22nd May, Fri @ 9.00 am UAE/ 8.00 am KSA

One of Mohanlal's most celebrated performances, this hard-hitting action drama dives into the fractured bond between a strict father and the son he constantly belittles for failing to meet his expectations. Years of humiliation and emotional distance slowly transform Thomas Chacko (Mohanlal), once a bright young boy, into the feared and rebellious“Aadu Thoma,” estranged from his father and trapped in anger he can never fully escape.

22nd May, Fri @ 11.00 pm UAE/ 10.00 pm KSA

Starring Mohanlal as Dr. Govardhan, a man falsely accused of a train bombing, the film follows his story as he is thrown into a brutal prison system marked by torture, oppression, and the constant fight to retain humanity, before ultimately fighting for justice. A historical drama set against the horrors of the British-era Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the film depicts the unimaginable cruelty and isolation Indian freedom fighters were subjected to.