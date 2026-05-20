Dragon FIRST LOOK REVIEW: Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's Film Sparks Online Buzz, Early Audience Reactions Out

Dragon Glimpse X Review: On May 19, Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel unveiled the first glimpse of their upcoming film, titled Dragon. The sneak peek, posted across numerous digital channels just before Jr NTR's birthday, went viral rapidly, sparking a rush of emotions from fans on the social media platform X.

The film was initially known as NTRNeel, which combined the names of star actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Following the trailer's release, the official title reveal became one of the most popular topics among Telugu moviegoers online.

The creators published the preview in many languages, extending the large-scale advertising effort that had been growing over the previous few weeks through promotional posters and social media posts. Soon after the film was released, audience discussions erupted throughout X, with viewers sharing their initial thoughts, responses, screenshots, and hashtags related to the project. These early remarks were part of the initial internet response to the peak release. Users on X posted the following responses after the peek release:

#Dragon looks really impressive Even though it feels similar to KGF and Salaar, the presentation was still intriguing. The trailer felt so packed that it's surprising the film is still a year twitter/3NfLF2KT7s

- Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 19, 2026

#NTRNeel is #Dragon Here's the #DragonGlimpse taking you into its world and characters ▶️ of Masses @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @AnilKapoor @rukminitweets #BijuMenon @ravibasrur @bhuvangowda84 #Venkatachalapathi @peterheinoffl @chethanDsouza... twitter/8nVKgSVZmr

- Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 19, 2026

Dragon Casting, Crew, and Release Date Details

Dragon is Jr NTR's debut collaboration with Prashanth Neel, who has directed large-scale action dramas such as KGF and Salaar. The film is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027. Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, and Benedict Paul Garrett, as well as Jr NTR, appear in the film.

#DRAGON Glimpse - Superb.. #PrashanthNeel has created another Interesting world with a strong backstory and multiple villains..⭐ #JrNTR.. It has a lot of Salaar vibes, yet I liked the detailing and the making.. Looking forward to this one..✌️ twitter/tG4rpJh9tj

- Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 19, 2026

The film is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, with Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series Films presenting it. Ravi Basrur, who has previously worked with Prashanth Neel on other projects, created the film's music. Bhuvan Gowda is in charge of the film's cinematography, with Pranav Sri Prasad serving as editor.

#Dragon Glimpse - #PrashanthNeel introduced the world of Dragon in the 1-minute of the glimpse.- Then, the villains of the film were introduced through the narration of #RukminiVasanth ✨️- Finally, NTR's devilish entry as LUGER - Stunning visuals, epic BGM, and #NTR as... twitter/3egP4bmE8O

- Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) May 19, 2026

Prashanth Neel's films have way more depth than people give them credit for, but the mass buildup moments usually take all the attention. Hoping #Dragon balances that perfectly because this glimpse already feels terrific. Easily one of the best first glimpses in a long time. twitter/NS6PYyt4xh

- ZeMo (@ZeM6108) May 19, 2026

T L Venkatachalapathi designed the production, while Peter Hein and Chetan D'Souza choreographed the action sequences. The writing team consists of Vikram Kumar Kandimalla, Divya Thejaswi Pera, Riya Mukherjee for the Hindi translation, Deva Katta, Sandeep Reddy Bandla, and Hanuman Chaudhary.

#DRAGON Glimpse is just a Sample!!From Ugramm, KGF, and Salaar, Prashanth Neel is building his darkest and most dangerous world yet with #Dragon the master of raw violence meets the king of acting powerhouse screen presence, explosions are guaranteed!!Jr NTR is... twitter/XsQAZ4R1bF

- Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) May 19, 2026

Deepali Noor and Anaita Shroff Adajania designed the project's costumes, and M R Rajakrishnan served as the sound designer. Raghav Tammareddy is supervising the film's VFX work, while Anil Puduri serves as VFX producer. With the trailer now available and the title officially confirmed, online conversations about Dragon are set to continue in Telugu movie circles in the coming days.